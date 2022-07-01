Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lessened by Investment House LLC – Defense World

Ads

Investment House LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.5% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,316.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,286.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,580.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

