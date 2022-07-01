Instagram: How to delete or temporarily disable Instagram account and download all data – The Indian Express

Ads

Wondering how to delete or temporarily disable Instagram account? You just need to follow a few simple steps for this. The good thing is Instagram allows you to download all your data. The company takes up to 48 hours to email you a download link. The app lets you download data even when you are not deleting your account.

Instagram says that your account and all your information will be permanently deleted after 30 days of the account deletion request. Needless to say, once you delete everything, you won’t be able to retrieve your information. Now, let’s take a look at how you can delete your Instagram account and download all the data.

Step 1: First you need to visit the Delete Your Account page either from a mobile browser or computer. If you’re not logged into Instagram on the web, then you will have to first log in. Do note that the company doesn’t allow you to delete your Instagram account from within the app.

Step 2: Select an option from the dropdown menu, which is placed next to Why are you deleting your account? and you will be required to re-enter your Instagram password. Note that you will get the option to permanently delete your account only when you select a reason from the menu.

Step 3: Click or tap Permanently delete my account.

Step 1: If want to take a break from Instagram and disable it on a temporary basis, then you can do that only on a computer and this is not possible from within the Instagram app.

Step 2: Click your profile picture in the top right and click Profile, then click Edit Profile.

Step 3: Scroll down, then click Temporarily disable my account in the bottom right.

Step 4: Select an option from the drop-down menu next to Why are you disabling your account? and re-enter your password. The option to disable your account will only appear after you’ve selected a reason from the menu and entered your password. Click Temporarily Disable Account.

Step 1: Tap or your profile picture in the bottom right to go to your profile.

Step 2: Tap in the top right, then tap Instagram settings.

Step 3: Tap Security, then tap Access Data.

Step 4: To review a specific type of data, tap View All.

