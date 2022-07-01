This is what the Nothing Phone 1 will look like – Yahoo Entertainment

Ads

Even though the Nothing Phone 1's launch is still about a month away, the company has already begun showing what the device will look like to help generate hype. From afar, the device appears to be a blend of the iPhone X's back (with its pill-shaped dual-camera island) and the iPhone 12's flat edges. However, the back cover here is transparent, revealing a big wireless charging coil, several screws (something you don't really see on phones these days) and a mysterious pattern teased earlier by founder Carl Pei.

Bold. Warm. Full of soul.

A return to instinct.

This is phone (1).

Ads

Tune in on 12 July to hear all about it: https://t.co/FEJL4Jb2Aw pic.twitter.com/5XUbvo8dwZ

— Nothing (@nothing) June 15, 2022

Nothing didn't provide any further detail in these teaser posts, but we imagine the company still has a few tricks up its sleeve — particularly, how Pei will enable "an open and diverse product ecosystem" with this device. So far, we know that the Phone 1 will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset — Engadget understands that it'll be a mid-tier processor — and the pure Android-like Nothing OS with some design flair. Back in January 2022, Nothing announced that it brought in former Dyson lead designer, Adam Bates.

The Nothing Phone 1 will be launched in London at 4PM BST/11AM EST on July 12th. There will be a livestream available, but you'll have to RSVP in advance.

Update 6/16/22 4:09AM ET: Swiss tech site Das Kann Was has a nice video of the Nothing Phone 1 at the reveal event coinciding with Art Basel. And yes, that mysterious pattern does light up!

China has created an open platform to accelerate the development of a home-grown desktop operating system, in its latest effort to shake off the country's reliance on foreign systems such as Microsoft Windows and Apple's MacOS. Kylinsoft, a subsidiary of state-owned China Electronics Corp, last week joined forces with more than 10 Chinese entities, including the National Industrial Information Security Development Research Centre, to set up an open-source code community. Named "openKylin", it al

Snap up these juicy deals at Target, Amazon and Walmart while you can!

The much-awaited event is expected to take place by July 3, after which Vasil’s upgrades will be available for users on the Cardano testnet.

Amazon Prime Day is coming up on July 12-13, 2022. We are already seeing major Apple sales and deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, Macbook and more.

Looking for a PS5 restock? Amazon is offering an invite-only option for customers to buy the extremely popular console for $499.99. Here's how you can sign up.

This is one discount we don’t see that often.

The FCC’s Brendan Carr wants Apple and Google to pull the app from their stores. That’s not the government’s job. | Editorial

You can save up to $100 on Apple's flagship smartwatch which has all the bells and whistles you'd expect.

Bitcoin price started a fresh decline below $20,000, Ethereum’s ether retested $1,000, and DOGE is trimming gains from the key $0.075 resistance zone.

Prime Day 2022 is coming. We’re staying on top of the best deals so you don’t have to.

Apple Inc wants you to start buying gas directly from your car dashboard as early as this fall, when the newest version of its CarPlay software rolls out, accelerating the company's push to turn your vehicle into a store for goods and services. A new feature quietly unveiled at Apple's developer conference this month will allow CarPlay users to tap an app to navigate to a pump and buy gas straight from a screen in the car, skipping the usual process of inserting or tapping a credit card. Details of Apple's demo for developers have not previously been reported.

Blink security cameras are on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022. Pick up a Blink Indoor bundle for as low as $55 right now.

First and foremost, Amazon is the nation’s #1 online retailer. But despite all the awesome third-party products on the site, some of the best Amazon finds in 2022 are Amazon’s own devices. Amazon has built a truly astonishing hub where you can find anything and everything. What’s more, Amazon and its partners often manage to … The post 5 must-have Amazon finds you’ve probably never even heard of appeared first on BGR.

The speedy new lanes reportedly cut ordering and payment time significantly.

Happy birthday America! Celebrate with amazing deals on Echo, Kindle, Fire TV Sticks and more.

This July 4th, opt for comfort and support, along with style. Your feet — and wallet — will thank you.

Wall Street is nervous about June quarter earnings, but the launch of the next- generation Apple iPhone is just a few months away.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is right around the corner, but as we've seen in years past you don't need to wait until midnight Pacific / 3 a.m. Eastern on July 12 to score some deals. Amazon-made products like Fire TVs, Apple and Sony tech, and goods from every brand under the sun are already seeing discounts.

Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss the FCC urging Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores amid growing worries of U.S. user data being accessed by China.

At least half of people who take pills forget sometimes—Apple’s new Health app, on iPhone and Watch, might help you organize your meds and avoid dangerous interactions.

source