Jane Seymour, 71, wows fans with rare pictures alongside stunning lookalike sisters – Express

Jane Seymour has taken to Instagram to share a stunning snap of herself with her two lookalike sisters, Sally and Anne.

The Hollywood star, 71, sparked a frenzy among her 251,000 followers with the picture where the three of the women showcased their ageless looks.

Jane captioned the pic: “Side by side or miles apart, sisters will always be connected by heart.

“Enjoying some delicious Chinese food together!” she added with a heart and smiling emoji.

Jane sat in the middle of her two sisters and grinned from ear to ear while wearing a brightly coloured, one shouldered dress.



Jane Seymour marked the reunion with her two siblings



Jane Seymour frequently shares pics of her sisters on social media



Jane often reunites with her sisters for big celebrations



jane Seymour has also documented how she’s been enjoying her summer



Jane Seymour has made no secret of her love for brightly coloured swimwear



Jane often shares her trips to the beach with her fans

