Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Terra & Bitcoin – American Wrap 30 June – FXStreet

Ads

FXStreet Team

FXStreet Follow Following

Snoop Dogg and his son Champ Medici are one of the most prominent celebrities in the Ethereum NFT ecosystem. While Ethereum is hit by a crypto bloodbath, Dogg argues that the bear market is weeding out all the people who are not supposed to be in the space.

Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are on the backfoot yet again – their moves accelerated after a panel discussion that was held at Siyntra for the ECB yearly economic forum. During that discussion, with central bank heavy weights Powell, Lagarde and Bailey, Jerome Powell repeated and committed to the Fed going for a controlled recession that will bring some pain to markets. If the uber-dove of the biggest central bank in the world says that their monetary policy will hurt investors, that counts as the mother of all alerts for investors to take their money and run for the hills.



Terra (LUNA) price is collapsing as the day unfolds, with price action dropping over 15% intraday. Along with that move, the last remaining bulls are getting kicked out of their positions and taking massive losses to their portfolios. Expect an implosion of price action when the last line of defence at $1.937 gives way.



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Bitcoin price has finished the first half of 2022 and things are not looking good. With record negative returns, BTC is likely to continue heading lower, especially if one particular support level is breached.

Ethereum (ETH) price has been clawing back losses at the start of the trading day, but attempts have been cut short quite quickly after Europe opened, and saw equities dragged to the downside.

Airwallex, a leading financial services platform, expanded its payment services to New Zealand. The fintech firm joined RippleNet in 2017 and offers services to businesses as a substitute for conventional banks.

COMP price is consolidating in a tight range, trying to establish a directional bias after a quick recovery rally. Depending on which camp wins, COMP is likely to head in that direction. However, judging by the market structure, a pullback seems likely.

Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source