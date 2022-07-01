Amazon Released New Deals for Prime Members – PEOPLE

If you're looking to do a little retail therapy, you're in luck. Alo Yoga and Target are hosting some big sales, and Amazon is the latest to drop new savings.
Amazon released new deals for Prime members and many come with double discounts. Shoppers can find the latest ones, including the retailer's most popular markdowns, through its Just for Prime hub. Unsurprisingly, the most sought-after deals (listed below) are products with thousands of five-star ratings. And they're all under $40.
Like the name suggests, these savings are only available to Amazon Prime members, but anyone can gain access by signing up for a free 30-day trial. In addition to special discounts, subscribers will also get complimentary two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video, free streaming through Amazon Music, and 30 other benefits.
There are home goods galore in the sale section, including Pizuna cotton sheet sets. The deep pocket sheets have earned 11,000 five-star ratings for durability, softness, and comfortable feel. Shoppers love their affordable price point, smooth sateen material, and overall value. And they come in 83 colors and prints. Prime members can get up to 20 percent off select colors. A few hues (in select sizes) are even on sale for non-members.
Eminta's now-$14 desk mat is another top-rated home find that's on sale for Prime subscribers. The reversible mat also functions as a mouse pad, ensuring you can work comfortably while protecting your office or home desk from marks and stains. It's received more than 16,000 five-star ratings for its durability, price point, and functionality. Owners love that it adds some color and style to any work setup, and is easy to wipe down and clean. If you find yourself getting frustrated with the small size of most mousepads, this is great for easing that frustration and getting more out of your workspace, too.
Another find that's sure to get a ton of use — especially this season — is Addlon's outdoor string light set, which is now going for $33. These beauties have over 16,000 perfect ratings from owners who love their weatherproof design, easy installation, and timeless look. They instantly add a little ambience to porches, patios, and backyards while illuminating the space. Folks especially love them for hosting parties, making them the perfect addition to any upcoming graduation celebration, barbecue, or summer get-together.
And these new deals go way beyond home decor. There are special savings on clothing, shoes, electronics, kitchenwares, and even more in the Just for Prime section. To ensure you're getting the lowest prices on the finds below — or any item from Amazon — log into your Prime account first and then get to shopping. These offers may not be around for long.
