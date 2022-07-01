Nonprofit calls out Tesla for not disclosing enough environmental data – Teslarati

Ads

CDP, a global nonprofit that runs an environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states, and regions, has called out Tesla and several oil giants such as Exxon Mobil and Saudi Aramco for failing to disclose enough environmental data.

In a press release, the nonprofit environmental-disclosure system stated that a record 263 financial institutions with over $31 trillion in assets are calling on the world’s ‘highest impact companies” to provide information on how their operations are affecting the environment.

A total of 1,473 companies from 50 countries, including Tesla, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and the Volvo Group, were targeted by CDP in its recent campaign. In a statement, a CDP spokeswoman explained why Tesla was called out by the nonprofit.

“Tesla does not disclose information to CDP at all—hence the ‘F’ for ‘failure to disclose.’ Tesla has been requested to disclose to CDP’s climate change questionnaire since 2012, and we are still hoping they will disclose,” the CDP spokesperson said.

Other notable companies that were called out for failure to disclose included Exxon Mobil and Saudi Aramco.

This is not the first time that Tesla has been penalized by an organization focused on environmental impacts of businesses. Back in May, the S&P 500 (Environmental, Social, and Governance) ESG Index was rebalanced, and during this process, Tesla was taken off the list.

Tesla CEO Elo Musk responded to the S&P 500 ESG Index’s rebalancing, stating that the decision to remove Tesla and praise oil giants like Exxon is ridiculous. Musk later noted that the S&P 500 ESG Index has become a “scam,” and it appears to have been “weaponized by phony social justice warriors.”

CDP’s press release can be viewed here.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla announced late last week that its new production facility in Germany, Gigafactory Berlin,…

When dealing with the unfortunate reality that is a road rage situation, plenty of…

Elon Musk has been sued in a strange lawsuit for $258 billion by a…

The Tesla Model Y is a force to be reckoned with, especially in Norway,…

Ford announced on Wednesday that it will begin making electric vehicles based on a…

Copyright © TESLARATI. All rights reserved.

source