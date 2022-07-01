Samsung’s Note series is officially dead, confirms top exec, will be replaced by Note’s spiritual successor – Firstpost

Ads

It seems that Samsung has finally decided to kill off their iconic Note series. Instead, the legacy that Samsung had established with their flagship “phablets” will be carried forwards by the S Ultra series, which has been positioned as Note’s spiritual successor.



In a Twitter post, prominent Samsung leaker Ice Universe translated an interview quote from Samsung head of mobile experience Roh Tae-moon. In the quote, Roh states that “Starting from this year, Galaxy Note will appear in the form of S Ultra every year.”



TM Roh：“Starting from this year, Galaxy Note will appear in the form of S Ultra every year.” pic.twitter.com/TIKX85razb — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 30, 2022

The Samsung Galaxy Note series used to be the productivity flagship in Samsung’s smartphone lineup and was a fan favourite. The premium features, especially the ones that revolved around multitasking and productivity, were loved by many. In fact, many of the current multitasking features that we see in today’s Android were first made mainstream by the Note Series.

The S Pen and the huge phablet-like form factor had their own fan base. But when Samsung decided to skip 2021 for the Note, the writing was on the wall. In February 2022, Samsung officially announced that for the foreseeable future, they wouldn’t be working on a Note device. Instead, the roles and duties that were assigned to the Note series were placed upon the new Galaxy S22 Ultra. Naturally, the next iteration of the Note series would come to us as the Galaxy S23 Ultra.



Right now not a lot is known about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup. However, some information has trickled out. Tech enthusiasts are anticipating that the Galaxy S23 will release sometime in early 2023, but that has yet to be confirmed.

A few rumours related to the camera have also leaked out. GalaxyClub, a reputable tipster around all things Samsung, claims that the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will both come with a 12MP front camera, which would be an upgrade over recent models.

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may also get a camera upgrade. According to Ice Universe, the new flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra would come with Samsung’s new 200MP camera sensor, the ISOCELL HP3. It should be noted though, that this rumour has been going around since rumours and leaks about Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra were making the rounds, so there is some possibility, that this may not happen with the S23 Ultra as well.

