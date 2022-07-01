Amazon Prime Day – July 12, 2022 – National Today

Ads

Sometimes, Christmas does come in July. At least holiday season sales do. With its annual Prime Day, Amazon — the seventh largest retailer in the world — has marked out the middle of the year as its own, personal, mega-shopping holiday. This year, it’s from July 12 to 13.

Started in 2015 to celebrate Amazon’s 20th birthday, Amazon Prime Day has grown into a holiday to rival Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the U.S. and Singles Day in China. From relatively humble beginnings (we say relative because Amazon was a behemoth even then), Amazon Prime Day is now the biggest single day of shopping in the U.S. with more than 100 million products sold during 2018’s Prime Day.

It’s also growing in terms of length having steadily gone from 24 hours of savings to 30 hours, then 36 hours, and now a full 48 hours of epic deals. Leave it to Amazon to figure out how to double the hours in a day! Thinking about how much Amazon make you spend? Well it also give it to those who need, Scholarships from Amazon are available every year, check them out on Scholaroo. Whether you’re an Amazon allegiant or an Amazon agnostic, there’s no escaping the impacts of Prime Day. Here are a few salient points about this one-of-a-kind global event.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 will take place over 48 hours starting at 12:01am PDT on July 12.

Jeff Bezos founds Amazon.com

Amazon Prime is established

First annual Amazon Prime Day in honor of Amazon’s 20th anniversary

Additional Findings

TOP 5 MOST IN-DEMAND AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS – MILLENNIALS (18-34)

#1: Toys and kids’ and babies’ items (32%)

#2: Electronics, computers, and office tools (21%)

#3: Beauty and health items (14%)

#4: Clothing, shoes, and jewelry (12%)

#5: Movies, music, games (9%)

TOP 5 MOST IN-DEMAND AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS – GEN X (35-54)

#1: Electronics, computers, and office tools (28%)

#2: Clothing, shoes, and jewelry (20%)

#3: Toys and kids’ and babies’ items (14%)

#4: Movies, music, games (13%)

#5: Beauty and health items (8%)

TOP 10 MOST IN-DEMAND AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS – BABY BOOMERS (54+)

#1: Clothing, shoes, and jewelry (29%)

#2: Electronics, computers, and office tools (19%)

#3: Beauty and health items (11%)

#4 (TIE): Toys and kids’ and babies’ items (10%)

#4 (TIE): Home, garden, and tools (10%) #5: Books (8%)

Historically, Amazon Prime Day takes place in the middle of July with the dates generally hovering around the 15th or 16th but occasionally occurring as early as July 11. Amazon Prime Day 2020 will take place over the course of two days beginning at 12:01am PDT on July 13 and culminating 48 hours later.

Prime Day duration has varied over its five year existence. Originally, it was a simple 24-hour affair. It was expanded to 30 hours in 2017, 36 hours in 2018, and now will be a full 48-hour retail extravaganza.

Amazon Prime Deals are massive discounts on tens of thousands of sought-after products sold under the Amazon Prime umbrella from thousands of retailers worldwide. They range from promotions of TVs, books, home goods, services, baby supplies, and countless more. Prime members can take advantage of these deals along with the free two-day shipping that comes along with a Prime membership.

Prime Day was originally designed as a thank you to Amazon Prime customers in celebration of its 20th anniversary. The one thing that hasn’t changed is the need to have an Amazon Prime account to take advantage of the amazing deals. However, those without a Prime account can sign up for a 30-day free trial prior to Prime Day, take advantage of the sales, and cancel before the trial period has ended. Surely, Amazon is aware of the loophole but when you’re attracting so many new customers, it’s unlikely they are hurting too badly for it.

Given that Amazon is one of the largest and most varied retailers on the globe, they have a lot products available at deep discounts during Prime Day. They range from deals on high-end electronics like TVs, computers, audio-gear, to pet, baby, and home goods. And of course, they offer serious discounts on their own products like the Kindle e-readers, Echo smart home devices, Fire streaming devices, and any number of other Amazon products such as their Essentials collections of home needs. Needless to say if you can’t find it deeply discounted on Prime Day, you probably didn’t need it anyway.

They’ve already begun. There are thousands of pre-announced Prime Day deals to whet the whistle of even the most discerning bargain shopper and more are announced every day. However, the floodgates will open on July 15 at 12:01 am PDT with deals on tens of thousands of products with even more expected as the Prime Day(s) goes on.

Prime Day is all about the deals and every year it doesn’t disappoint. The retailer offers a range of price discounts from 10% to as much as 50% depending on the item. Often, deals come with other perks such as Amazon gift cards, bulk deals, and discounts for creating recurring purchases (perfect for pet foods). It is hard to say exactly what the deals will be until they are announced by Amazon and what products they will feature from year to year, but you can bet no matter what you’re looking for, there will be a heck of a deal on it during Prime Day to entice you to buy.

Every Prime Day has its All-Star products and 2018 was no exception. Here were some of last year’s biggest sellers!

Amazon in its infinite wisdom has several ways for you to plug in to Amazon Prime Day. The most obvious way to do it is at Amazon.com itself. But for those looking to shop on the go, do a good deed, or order something by hollering across the room, Amazon has you covered.

Yes, you absolutely need to have a Prime membership to take advantage of the deals (and the shipping, oh, they shipping). But you need not worry about that serious of a commitment. New Prime customers get a 30-day free trial so sign up now, enjoy Prime Day, and cancel once you’ve gotten all your goodies delivered.

If you aren’t’ an Amazon Prime member yet, Amazon Prime Day is a great time to join in the fun — and the deals. Amazon offers a 30-day trial period for free, or you can sign up for the full year and get free shipping, streaming, and other perks all year long, and of course, all the great deals on Amazon Prime Day!

Amazon Prime Day involves thousands of deals, including lightning deals, which only last for a certain amount of time, usually a few hours, or until stock runs out. Follow Amazon on Twitter to keep track of the deals yourself, or follow a site like the Wirecutter, the New York Time’s tech review site, that will sift through the deals for you and tell you the ones really worth jumping on.

The whole point of Amazon Prime Day is to buy, buy, buy, and you haven’t really celebrated this holiday of commercialism unless you participate! Do some early holiday shopping, buy yourself a treat, or just pick up something you’ve been needing. Whatever you get, you’ll save money — and that’s the whole point!

One thing we love about Amazon Prime Day is that everybody knows about it — and everyone talks about it. For one day, all of our feeds and favorite blogs are picking their favorite deals and sharing them. It’s a community!

We love shopping, and more than that, we love shopping sales. That’s why Amazon Prime Day is so great! We get to shop guilt-free, knowing that we’ll save money.

It’s been scientifically proven that a good deal increases happiness, and companies know it! Amazon knows that a day of sales increases customer happiness and loyalty, and you know what — it does! So bump your serotonin and take part in a deal!

