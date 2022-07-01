Google's latest update will help new Android phone users copy data from old iPhone seamlessly – India Today

Ads

Jump to navigation

Speak Now

Google is expanding its Switch to Android app support to all Android 12 smartphones. The app essentially lets new Android smartphone users retrieve data from the old iPhone when they set up the device. It transfers data like call logs, messages, photos, and other data stored on an iPhone. Users can even transfer calendar data during the transfer process.

The Verge notes the app also supports transferring WhatsApp messages. During the process, users will be prompted to launch WhatsApp to transfer over a full history of messages, photos, and voice messages.

Google highlighted the new development in a blog post, where it also lists ten features that new users would love. It says customers are switching to new Android smartphones that are available in different forms, including foldable ones like Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Once users download the Switch the Android app on their iPhone, they will be guided through the steps via multiple prompts. Google notes, “You’ll be prompted to connect your old iPhone with your new Android phone either with your iPhone cable or wirelessly via the new Switch to Android app. The instructions will walk you through how to easily transfer your data like your contacts, calendars and photos over to your new phone”.

Until now, Google Switch to Android app worked for Google Pixel smartphones. As Pixel phones remain unavailable in India, the new update may help many Indian customers in future. However, it appears that Google is rolling out the Switch to Android update in select markets. It remains unavailable in India.

The app is designed to compete with Apple’s Move to iOS app. The Apple app offers similar benefits, only designed to help Android users to move to iOS. Recently, Apple and Meta announced a new update to help users move WhatsApp data from an Android phone to an iPhone with the Move to iOS app.

It’s going to get very busy on the Moon

Shinde, Scindia and a history lesson amid Maharashtra crisis

Goa the next stop for Maharashtra rebels’ 3G network

Explained: Dawat-e-Islami, the Pakistan based Sunni group linked to Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal’s murderer

Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra CM ahead of floor test

Johnny Depp Won’t Come Back As Captain Jack Sparrow

Turkey lets Sweden, Finland join NATO

Rajsamand: Cop injured in stone pelting during protest against Udaipur tailor’s murder

What Are These Mysterious Markings On Mars?

Rajsamand: Cop injured in stone pelting during protest against Udaipur tailor’s murder

What Are These Mysterious Markings On Mars?

How a G-7 Russian gold ban would work?

Copyright © 2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today

Add IndiaToday to Home Screen

source