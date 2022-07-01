Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Defense World

Ads

Posted by admin on Jul 1st, 2022

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 551,653 shares of company stock worth $25,497,486. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,187.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,274.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2,576.27. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

