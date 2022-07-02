Bitcoin Breaches Key Level; Do Kwon-Backed Stablecoin Slips – Bloomberg

Ads

The fast-paced program is the quintessential market close show leading up to the final minutes and seconds before the closing bell on Wall Street with the latest news, data and expert analysis.

Insight and analysis of top stories from our award winning magazine “Bloomberg Businessweek”.

Over the past two decades, China has built large infrastructure projects in almost every country in Africa, making Western powers uncomfortable amid wider concerns about Beijing’s investments across the continent. However, a deeper look shows that accusations of so-called debt trap diplomacy turn out to be unfounded.

Walmart Tells Workers It’s Studying ‘Best Path Forward’ on Abortion

Boeing Pain From US-China Trade War Seen in Airbus Bonanza

Netflix Crashes After ‘Stranger Things 4’ Finale Release

Meditation App Headspace Relieved Stress for Everyone but Its Own Employees, Say Former Staff

Wave of SPAC Deals Canceled in Latest Blow to Stumbling Industry

Board Rooms Are Becoming More Politically Polarized

Wine Giant Castel Probed Over Alleged Links to African Militia

Tesla Is Sued Again Over Alleged Racism at California Factories

Home Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Sudden Halt to Pandemic Boom

Big Ten Is Likely to See Bigger TV Deal With Addition of USC and UCLA

Video Shows Piquet Adding Homophobic Slur Against Hamilton

Anxious About a Recession? Start Thinking Like a Freelancer

Joe Biden Has a Few Lessons for Gavin Newsom About Inflation

A 3% Mortgage? Leveraging Your Stocks to Buy a Home

The Lottery Lawyer Won Their Trust, Then Lost Their Mega Millions

Gangs Are Fake-Killing People in India for Insurance Payouts

Sports Reporter by Day, Political Revolutionary by Night

Slack, Away Heads Aim to Raise $2 Million for Abortion Funds

More Than Just a Resume: Women Are Using LinkedIn to Share Their Abortion Stories

Susan Collins Takes Office as Boston Fed Chief, Making History

Toyota Runs Out of US Tax Credits for EVs, Joining Tesla and GM

EU Pledges $1.4 Billion in Climate Funding to Nigeria

Cities Seek Alternatives to Gas Tax Holidays

The Disappearing Street Vendor Art of Mexico City

Why Isn’t There a Canadian Traffic Safety Crisis?

Grayscale Got Its Answer on a Bitcoin ETF. And Didn’t Like It

Crypto Lender BlockFi, in Talks With FTX, Also Gets Ledn Offer

Blockchain.com Cooperating With Investigations Into Three Arrows

and



A swift selloff over the weekend in two tokens associated with Do Kwon highlighted weakness in the broader crypto market, as Bitcoin slid through a key support level Sunday to almost a four-month low.

The value of TerraUSD or UST, an algorithmic stablecoin that aims to maintain a one-to-one peg to the dollar, dropped below $1 to its lowest level in almost a year, pricing from CoinMarketCap showed.

source