Bitcoin Breaches Key Level; Do Kwon-Backed Stablecoin Slips – Bloomberg

The fast-paced program is the quintessential market close show leading up to the final minutes and seconds before the closing bell on Wall Street with the latest news, data and expert analysis.
Insight and analysis of top stories from our award winning magazine “Bloomberg Businessweek”.
Over the past two decades, China has built large infrastructure projects in almost every country in Africa, making Western powers uncomfortable amid wider concerns about Beijing’s investments across the continent. However, a deeper look shows that accusations of so-called debt trap diplomacy turn out to be unfounded.
Walmart Tells Workers It’s Studying ‘Best Path Forward’ on Abortion
Boeing Pain From US-China Trade War Seen in Airbus Bonanza
Netflix Crashes After ‘Stranger Things 4’ Finale Release
Meditation App Headspace Relieved Stress for Everyone but Its Own Employees, Say Former Staff
Wave of SPAC Deals Canceled in Latest Blow to Stumbling Industry
Board Rooms Are Becoming More Politically Polarized
Wine Giant Castel Probed Over Alleged Links to African Militia
Tesla Is Sued Again Over Alleged Racism at California Factories
Home Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Sudden Halt to Pandemic Boom
Big Ten Is Likely to See Bigger TV Deal With Addition of USC and UCLA
Video Shows Piquet Adding Homophobic Slur Against Hamilton
Anxious About a Recession? Start Thinking Like a Freelancer
Joe Biden Has a Few Lessons for Gavin Newsom About Inflation
A 3% Mortgage? Leveraging Your Stocks to Buy a Home
The Lottery Lawyer Won Their Trust, Then Lost Their Mega Millions
Gangs Are Fake-Killing People in India for Insurance Payouts
Sports Reporter by Day, Political Revolutionary by Night
Slack, Away Heads Aim to Raise $2 Million for Abortion Funds
More Than Just a Resume: Women Are Using LinkedIn to Share Their Abortion Stories
Susan Collins Takes Office as Boston Fed Chief, Making History
Toyota Runs Out of US Tax Credits for EVs, Joining Tesla and GM
EU Pledges $1.4 Billion in Climate Funding to Nigeria
Cities Seek Alternatives to Gas Tax Holidays
The Disappearing Street Vendor Art of Mexico City
Why Isn’t There a Canadian Traffic Safety Crisis?
Grayscale Got Its Answer on a Bitcoin ETF. And Didn’t Like It
Crypto Lender BlockFi, in Talks With FTX, Also Gets Ledn Offer
Blockchain.com Cooperating With Investigations Into Three Arrows
Sidhartha Shukla and
Stacy-Marie Ishmael
A swift selloff over the weekend in two tokens associated with Do Kwon highlighted weakness in the broader crypto market, as Bitcoin slid through a key support level Sunday to almost a four-month low.
The value of TerraUSD or UST, an algorithmic stablecoin that aims to maintain a one-to-one peg to the dollar, dropped below $1 to its lowest level in almost a year, pricing from CoinMarketCap showed.
Bitcoin Breaches Key Level; Do Kwon-Backed Stablecoin Slips – Bloomberg
The fast-paced program is the quintessential market close show leading up to the final minutes and seconds before the closing bell on Wall Street with the latest news, data and expert analysis.