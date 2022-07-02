OnePlus' Nord N20 5G is coming to T-Mobile for $282 on April 28 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Ads

Ivan 19 April 2022

OnePlus Android Announcement

OnePlus’ Nord N20 5G smartphone is official and it’s a T-Mobile US and Metro exclusive for now. It will launch in a single Blue color and 6/128GB configuration on April 28, priced $282.

The Nord N20 gains a better-looking, but slower display than its predecessor. It’s a 6.43-inch 1080p AMOLED of 60Hz refresh rate.

The chipset is a Snapdragon 695, built on the 6nm process – slightly more efficient than the 8nm SD690 in the Nord N10 5G.

The 4,500mAh battery supports 33W wired charging. The main camera has a 64MP sensor, there’s also an 8MP ultrawide camera and a depth sensor.



The OnePlus Nord N20 5G

Interestingly, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G ships with Android 11, which puts it at a disadvantage, compared to its main rivals from Samsung’s A and M series, which all ship with Android 12.

OnePlus hasn’t shared any global availability details about the Nord N20 5G just yet.

wow guys another rebrand of oppo reno 7

i dont like 60 hz screen but i like the snapdragon chip

Using a one plus nord … Has serious bugs and completely pathetic software and hardware …. Bought that for29 k …. One plus is just paper boat not meant to make it to the sea ….

