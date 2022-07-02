Here's The 2022 Marvel Movie and Disney+ Release Schedule – Maxim – Maxim

Ads

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ms. Marvel” and “Thor: Love and Thunder” are coming to theaters and TVs this year.

On the heels of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s record-setting success, Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will continue with many more anticipated TV and movie releases in the coming months.

Digital Spy points out that the MCU’s “Phases,” or distinct sections with overarching storylines, include 26 total movies (and five upcoming TV shows) dating back to 2008’s Iron Man, which marked the beginning of Phase 1.

No Way Home, which became the first movie of the COVID-19 pandemic to earn $1 billion at the box office, was just one of a Phase 4 batch that also included the lukewarmly reviewed Eternals movie and acclaimed Disney+ miniseries WandaVision.

And without an end to Phase 4 in sight, the rest of 2022 will see the arrival of backstory-enriching plots for relatively new heroes in the form of TV shows. More casual Marvel fans can look forward to silver screen installments of the beloved Thor and Black Panther franchises.

From Hypebeast, here’s Marvel’s 2022 theatrical and Disney+ release schedule for the rest of 2022:

Ms. Marvel (Disney+ Series, Summer 2022)

Moon Knight (Disney+ Series, 2022)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Movie, May 6, 2022)

She-Hulk (Disney+ Series, 2022)

Thor: Love and Thunder (Movie, July 8, 2022)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Movie, November 11, 2022)

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Disney+ Series, December 2022)

What If…? Season 2 (Disney+ Series, 2022)

Secret Invasion (Disney+ Series, 2022)

