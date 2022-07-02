New Orange Bird Annual Passholder Magnet Coming to Disney Springs on July 5 – WDW News Today

Ads

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will soon be able to pick up a new complimentary Orange Bird magnet from Disney Springs.

Disney revealed the magnet in The Passholder Buzz section of the My Disney Experience app. Orange Bird is flying within a blue “D.” “Walt Disney World” is to the left in white letters and “annual passholder” is in black along the bottom.

The magnet will be available from July 5 through August 5, 2022, while supplies last. Passholders can pick it up from Disney’s Wonderful World of Memories at Disney Springs from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

A virtual queue to pick up the magnet will open at 9:30 a.m. each day. Guests can join it through the My Disney Experience app when they are within 45 miles of Disney Springs. After joining, they will get their estimated wait time, which may be as low as 30 minutes. The virtual queue may also reopen throughout the day. Once Passholders receive the notification that they can pick up their magnet, they will have an hour to visit Wonderful World of Memories.

The Annual Passholder must be present to pick up the magnet and show a photo ID with their Annual Pass card, MagicBand, or MagicMobile card.

