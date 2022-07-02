Disney Plus Release Schedule for June 2022 (New Movies, Shows) – Parade Magazine

Disney Plus Release Schedule for June 2022 (New Movies, Shows) – Parade...

Wondering what’s new on Disney+? The popular streaming service adds dozens of new films and series each month, and we’re taking a look at every new title coming to Disney+ in July 2022. In fact, the new Disney+ release schedule is packed with great movies and shows.

Disney+ is constantly expanding its list of available titles, adding to its existing library of classic content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more. The streaming service typically drops several Disney+ Originals every month, including new episodes of original TV shows and premieres of major Disney and Pixar films like Turning Red.

Most of these new movies and shows are included in a Disney+ subscription, although some Premium Access titles are available for an additional one-time fee. Often, this applies to new titles that are released simultaneously in movie theaters.

Here are some of the best new movies, shows and series coming to the streaming service in July, as well as the complete list of titles (with release schedule dates) coming to Disney+ in July 2022.

This nature series, narrated by Michael B. Jordan, celebrates North America’s diverse landscapes and wildlife. It’s from the producers of Planet Earth and Frozen Planet, so the visuals promise to be breathtaking. All episodes will stream on July 4.

When journalism student Lupe finds out her father, a Colombian music superstar, has died, she leaves her native Mexico to attend his funeral. This marks the beginning of an unexpected adventure as she works to get to the bottom of his mysterious death. All episodes of this Spanish-language mystery series will stream starting July 20.

This series offers a behind-the-scenes look at Industrial Light & Magic, the famed visual effects studio that has created special effects magic for hundreds of films, including the Star Wars, Harry Potter and Marvel Cinematic Universe franchises.

50 Shades of Sharks

The Birth of Big Air

The Good, the Bad, the Hungry

Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau

Raging Bull Shark

Slaying the Badger

World’s Biggest Tiger Shark?

World’s Biggest Great White?

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

America the Beautiful

PJ Masks (S5, 8 episodes)

Ms. Marvel – Episode 5

The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse

Chibi Tiny Tales (S1)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S4)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)

Ms. Marvel – Finale – Episode 6

Zombies 3

Mira, Royal Detective (S2, 4 episodes)

Siempre Fui Yo

Tudo Igual… Só Que Não

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Season 3 Premiere

Light & Magic

