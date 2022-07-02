Amazon Prime Day 2022 gaming deals: Here's what to expect – VG247

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is less than two weeks away, starting on the 12th of July to the 13th, meaning we can expect a huge range of price reductions across almost every department. Of course, we’re only interested in all things gaming, such as games and consoles, as well as accessories like monitors, keyboards and headsets.
We’ve compiled a list of the biggest early Prime Day gaming deals that you can bag ahead of the online giant’s huge annual sale. When Prime Day 2022 swings around, we’ll be bringing you all the best gaming offers in this handy guide.
There’s extra benefits for Amazon Prime members, including the Mass Effect Legendary Edition for no extra cost on Prime Day itself: the 12th of July. There are over 30 more games Prime Members can get for free, including Star Wars Jedi Knight, Star Wars Jedi Knight 2, Star Wars Republic Commando, Grid Legends, and Need for Speed Heat. If you’re a Prime member already you can also download a bunch of indie titles, including Death Squared, Fatal Fury Special, Rain World and Samurai Shodown 2 right now.
In order to access all of these current and future free games, you’ll need to be signed up to Prime. An active Prime membership will let you access all the official Prime Day deals. Amazon is offering a 30 day free trial so you don’t even have to spend any extra.
If you’re a non-member you’ll still be able to find great deals on loads of products because competitors like eBay, John Lewis, Best Buy and Walmart may all be offering deals of their own. Whether you’re a member or not you should definitely shop around for the best price before making any purchase.
With PlayStation 5 consoles still difficult to come by, it’s hard to see a discount on these any time soon. However, Amazon did have some stock last year, even if they did fly out in seconds like always. Hopefully we’ll see a stock refresh at Amazon for the console.
Regardless of console stock issues, there were some great deals on PS4 and PS5 games last year. Returnal was available for $49 and Final Fantasy VII Remake was just $30. We can expect some more reductions on PS5 titles like Returnal, as well as discounts on multiplatform titles on the PS4.
We’ve rounded up some of the best early Prime Day PlayStation deals below.
With both Xbox consoles being similarly new like the PlayStation 5, we doubt we’ll see any major discounts on either of them. The Series S has almost always been available since launch, but now the Series X seems to be more widely available too.
Amazon have had a bundle or two for the Series X, with games like Far Cry 6, so it’ll be interesting to see if there’s a deal to be had. Otherwise, we can expect to see some solid reductions on third-party titles.
For now, you can find the best early Prime Day Xbox deals in the list below.
Although there have been only a few Switch console bundles over its lifetime, there have been discounts on all three console variants when sold individually. However, Nintendo is also facing stock difficulty.
There is better news for those who already own a Switch console, which is that Amazon has reduced games in the past, including rare discounts on first-party titles.
You can find some of the best early Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals below.
If you’re after a smaller screen, perhaps for your desk and one that does double duty for work, a monitor is probably the way to go. Amazon are known to discount monitors throughout the year, so we expect some better deals to crop up on Prime Day, so you can finally upgrade the old one still sitting on your desk.
An essential piece of kit for any gaming setup is a headset. Not only does it make gaming more immersive, but it’s something you’ll need when talking to your friends over multiplayer. Prime Day is when accessories are heavily discounted, so we expect to see many models reduced throughout the two day period. Below are some of the current best offers.
One thing that can immediately improve your life, whether it’s for gaming, typing for work or both, is a new keyboard. Gaming keyboards are an area Amazon focusses on often with discounts, knowing how keen gamers are to upgrade their setups. Prime Day is sure to hold many new discounts on gaming keyboards from trusted manufacturers and you can find some early offers on Razer and Logitech below.
Gaming mice are a great way to improve your gaming life, whether it’s a mouse with extra programmable buttons or one that’s light and easy to use. Many items were discounted during last year’s Prime Day and we can expect a repeat this year, so if you’ve been holding off on a purchase for a while, now is the time to go ahead and click buy.
For those of you seeking storage boost for your PC to make your games load faster, or an external drive for more storage to store your console games, we expect to see discounts on lots of different SATA, NVMe and portable SSDs during Prime Day. We’re also hopefull that PS5 compatible SSDs fall to their lowest prices yet.
For a full list of early prime day SSD deals be sure to check out our best early Prime Day SSD deals page now and during Prime Day itself.
Prime Day is one of the best times to upgrade your living room’s big TV, or the TV you hook up to your console. Last year there were discounts on the LG C1 OLED and we expect to see similar deals appear this year.
We’ve got a seperate page covering the best early best early Prime Day TV deals that can help you find a bargain on a new TV now as well as when Prime Day starts on the 12th of July.
Whether you’re a Nintendo Switch user with a bulging game collection, or you need extra on-the-go storage for your camera or phone, and SD card is always a useful bit of tech to invest in.
Prime Day usually throws up good deals on SanDisk and Samsung SD cards and we’re ready for more to appear this year, check out our early Prime Day SD Card deals page to find yourself a deal now or when the big event begins.
Bookmark this page as we’ll be back to bring you all the best gaming deals on Prime Day. You can also follow us on Twitter, where we will be covering the Prime Day 2022 sale, alongside our usual tweets about the latest gaming offers and sales.
