Notable New Products: Vegan Mac & Cheese, Fruit-Based Vinegar and Christmas in July-Themed Iced Tea – NOSH

From Christmas in July-themed iced tea to sweet & spicy peanuts and fruit-based vinegars, this week’s new food innovations cover a wide range of categories. Check out this gallery for notable new items, including a line of premium cooking and pairing sauces that feature vine-ripened New Jersey tomatoes from Colicchio and new frozen pizza options from Healthy Choice.

Kosterina

Greek wellness brand Kosterina launched a lineup of fruit-based vinegars. Available in a trio of three varieties – Tangerine, Strawberry and Blueberry – the vinegars are made with white wine vinegar from Greece, grape must from Italy and crushed fruit. The Kosterina Crushed Fruit Trio is available online for $45 and is slated to launch in Whole Food Market nationwide this fall.

Cedar’s

Mediterranean snack company Cedar’s expanded its hommus lineup with a new limited-time offering: Organic Grecian Golden Hour Hommus. The new hommus variety, which is available at Whole Foods Market, is crafted from a blend of chickpeas, red bell peppers and garlic.

Colicchio

Chef Tom Colicchio teamed up with The Jersey Tomato Co. and KEEN Growth Capital to debut The Colicchio Collection, a line of premium cooking and pairing sauces. Available in six varieties – Trentinto (wild mushroom, parmesan and rosemary), Sicilia (orange, black olive and white wine), Abruzzo (saffron and fennel pollen), Calabria (chili, zucchini and eggplant), Piemonte (Barolo and Sage) and Liguria (lemon zest, herbs de provence and white wine) – the sauces are all made with 100% vine-ripened New Jersey tomatoes. The collection will soon be available online in 16 oz. glass jars.

Burlap and Barrel

Single origin spice producer Burlap and Barrel expanded their lineup with the launch of Köfte Baharat. The new offering is a blend of chilis, cumin and allspice traditionally used for beef and lamb. Burlap and Barrel Köfte Baharat is available direct-to-consumer for $9.99 per 1.8 oz. jar or $39.99 per 16 oz. container.

Healthy Choice

Healthy Choice has added Turkey Pepperoni, Chicken Sausage Supreme and BBQ Seasoned Chicken single-serve flatbreads to its menu. All three pizza varieties feature a crust made with cauliflower, wheat and barley. Additionally, the brand expanded its zero single serve bowl lineup with a new Beef and Broccoli variety. Healthy Choice Flatbread Single-Serve Pizzas are available in-store at Target nationwide for $3.99 each.

The Republic of Tea

In conjunction with Hallmark’s Christmas in July movie series, The Republic of Tea reintroduced its Cranberry Hibiscus Iced Tea. The herbal blend features a base of hibiscus and cranberries with a touch of holiday spices like cardamom, cinnamon and cloves. Cranberry Hibiscus Iced Tea is available online and at Hallmark stores nationwide for $8 per tin.

N!CK’S x Zedd

Swedish-style ice cream brand N!CK’s teamed up with electronic music producer Zedd to launch its latest seasonal flavor: Chilly Mango. The new flavor has a base of mango ice cream with a hint of spice mixed with strawberry swirl. Each pint packs 9 grams of protein and contains 240 calories. The new flavor will be available online and at select retailers for a suggested retail price of $9.99 per pint.

Planter’s

Planter’s has unveiled its first flavor innovation since joining Hormel Foods in 2021: Sweet & Spicy Dry Roasted Peanuts. The new snack features peanuts that have been dry roasted with honey and dried chili peppers and seasoned with salt. Planter’s Sweet & Spicy Peanuts are available at grocery stores nationwide for $3.28 to $3.89 per 16 oz. jar. The new offering is also available in 1.75 oz. on-the-go packs at convenience stores across the U.S.

SkinnyDipped

Better-for-you sweet snack maker SkinnyDipped launched a new low sugar, snackable filled chocolate square: Dark Chocolate Bites. At just 1 gram of sugar per piece, the new offering contains 86% less sugar than leading brands of caramel-filled chocolate squares, according to a press release from SkinnyDipped. The squares are made with a blend of cane sugar and allulose. The Dark Chocolate Bites are available in 24 oz. pouches.

Jeni’s

Just in time to beat the summer heat, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams has released its new At the Pool series, which includes: Watermelon Taffy Ice Cream, Golden Nectar Ice Cream, Bombastix Sundae Cone Ice Cream, Butterscotch Popcorn Ice Cream and Dairy-Free Lemon Bar. The new products will roll out throughout the month of July in-store and online.

Goodles

Mac & Cheese Maker Goodles has unveiled a vegan offering: Vegan is Believin’ boxed mac and cheese. The new offering, formulated with 100% plant-based white cheddar and cashew milk, packs 14 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber per serving. Goodles’ mac and cheese contain 50% more protein than other leading mac and cheese brands, according to a press release. Goodles Vegan is Believin’ is available direct-to-consumer for $3.99 per 5.25 oz. box.

