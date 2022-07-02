The best upcoming phones in the UK this year – Tech Advisor

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.
We’re expecting big things from smartphones this year, and there are plenty of new models to get excited about.
Carl Pei’s start-up Nothing is officially working on an Android phone, due to debut in July just before the mid-range Pixel 6a arrives at the end of that month. Before long we’ll be back around in time for the iPhone 14 and Pixel 7, not to mention software upgrades like Android 13 and iOS 16.
From the first few months of the year, the Samsung Galaxy S22, OnePlus 10 Pro, Oppo Find X5, and Xiaomi 12 series are all already on sale, and there’s even a new phone from Apple in the iPhone SE. That’s not even mentioning the new slate of foldables from Huawei, Honor, and Oppo, though those haven’t actually hit UK stores so far.
Plenty of these phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, though this has competition from the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 – not to mention the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Dimensity 9000+ follow-ups. How many big brands will make the jump away from Snapdragon for their biggest 2022 releases?
Read on to ensure your next smartphone purchase is not immediately followed by regret, tying you into an unnecessarily lengthy contract. (Remember that there is a chance you could upgrade your contract early.)
Pro tip: As these new phones edge closer, the outgoing models will fall in price and you’ll be able to scoop up some great deals. If you’re not bothered about having the very latest tech, check out our take on the best phones you can buy today.
Asus doesn’t launch every ROG Phone in the UK – and sometimes they just come late, like the recent ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro – but we have good odds of getting the ROG Phone 6 in summer 2022.
After all, we did get the ROG Phone 5 right on schedule, and this is likely to be a more meaningful follow-up to that phone.
We’re not sure exactly what to expect – though the 360Hz touch sampling rate from the 5s series seems like a safe bet. Otherwise expect tweaks to the design, the next-gen Snapdragon flagship chipset, and likely more novelties like the rear OLED display found on the 5 Pro.
Read more about the ROG Phone 6.
Dominik Tomaszewski
The Vivo X80 Pro is out now in some markets, but we’re still waiting for it in the UK – though it’s now confirmed to launch here on 7 July.
It’s an expensive phone at £1,199, but arguably worth it: the camera is probably the best in any smartphone on the market right now, and it’s no slouch in its other specs either.
Read our Vivo X80 Pro review to find out why we’re such big fans.
Image: Nothing
OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new company, Nothing, has only released one pair of headphones so far – but the company has finally confirmed that a phone is coming on 12 July.
We know that it will be called the Nothing Phone (1), and that it has a pretty unusual design, with transparent plastic and a set of white LED strips that are used to illuminate charging progress, flash during ringtones, and even serve as a basic camera fill light.
Just bear in mind that the phone is launching on an invite-only basis, so you’d best head to the Nothing site to register your interest now if you think you’ll want to buy it.
Read more about the Nothing Phone (1)
Google revealed its mid-range Pixel 6a at Google I/O in May, but there’s a longer wait to buy the phone: pre-orders start on 21 July before it goes on sale officially on 28 July.
Last year’s 5a never launched outside of the US and Japan, but we’re getting a wider release this time round – including the UK.
The design follows the lead set by the Pixel 6 but in a smaller size, and it also shares that phone’s powerful Tensor chip. The camera sticks with the hardware used in the Pixel 5a however, though should still impress for the price.
Get the latest on the Pixel 6a.
Huawei unveiled its Mate Xs 2 foldable in China on 28 April, and promised a European launch in June – though with no sign of it yet, it appears to have been delayed, and hopefully we’ll see it in July. Since the only confirmed price is in Euros – €1,999 – we’re also not sure if the launch will include the UK or not.
This is a revision, rather than revolution, of the first Mate Xs, though that means a return of exterior folding screen that makes Huawei’s devices so unique.
It is limited to 4G only though, as Huawei’s trade restrictions still make it tricky for the company to get hold of 5G chips, but the trade-off is that it’s much cheaper too, and finally competitive with rival foldables from Xiaomi and Oppo.
Read more about the Huawei Mate Xs 2
Motorola has heavily teased a new phone believed to be called the Frontier, and the latest leaks peg it for a launch in July.
Motorola has already confirmed that the phone will feature an incredible 200Mp main camera, likely using the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor – and it may be the first to do so.
Beyond that expect a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, curved 144Hz OLED screen, and speedy 125W wired charging.
Read more on the Motorola Frontier
HTC
Here’s one we didn’t expect: HTC is returning to the smartphone market with the Desire 22 Pro, a mid-range handset designed for use with HTC’s Vive VR headsets. And yes, it is coming to the UK, with pre-orders open now and sales officially starting from 1 August.
The Desire 22 Pro is a mid-range phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB expandable storage.
But perhaps the best reason to get the Desire 22 Pro is how it cleverly can mirror its screen to the Vive Flow headset. The company uses Miracast to wirelessly show your phone screen on the headset, with HDCP 2.2 so it can also stream DRM-protected content from Netflix, Disney+, and other streaming services.
Read more about the HTC Desire 22 Pro
Samsung hasn’t confirmed that it’s working on another Z Flip, but it seems a safe bet that one is in the works and will launch around August this year.
Rumours point to a similar size device, though Samsung is apparently working on making it lighter, while improving the hinge and upgrading the IPX8 water-resistance even further.
Get the latest updates on what to expect from the Galaxy Z Flip 4.
The Z Flip 4 is almost certain to bring with it the larger Z Fold 4, also likely to launch in August.
We don’t know for sure what to expect, but improvements to the under-display camera are almost certain – and rumour has it that the same camera may also appear on the phone’s outer display this time around.
Tweaks to the hinge and water-proofing have also been predicted, along with the usual spec and camera boosts.
Find out more about the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
The iPhone 14 may still be a while away, but we have our first leaks of what to expect from the next Apple flagship.
Renders based on leaks sourced by Jon Prosser reveal the alleged end of the controversial notch for the Pro models at least – supposedly replaced by a punch-hole camera, with the rest of the Face ID tech hidden under the display itself.
Round volume buttons return, while the camera lenses are now flush against the body – achieved in part by making the phone itself thicker.
It’s too far off to know if this is what the iPhone 14 will look like for certain, but it’s already enough to get us excited.
Get the latest iPhone 14 news
Samsung has already released a Galaxy A23 in India, but it’s only 4G – and leakers say it’s working on a 5G model to get a wider release.
The phone’s design looks similar to this year’s other A-series handsets, and will apparently feature a rear quad camera and teardrop notch on the front. It’s even tipped to be powered by a MediaTek processor – so not one of Samsung’s own Exynos chips.
Get the latest on the Galaxy A23 5G
Oppo doesn’t always launch its Reno phones in the UK, but we’re hoping the Reno 8 series might just make it.
There are three phones so far, with Pro and Pro+ models alongside the regular edition. All three are similar though, with mostly just slight changes to the screen size and spec and bigger changes in the chipsets, including the debut of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 in the 8 Pro.
Read more about the Oppo Reno 8
The next OnePlus mid-ranger is tipped to include an upgraded 150W charging spec – capable of a full charge in just 15 minutes – alongside a new Dimensity 8100 chipset and a larger, 6.7in 120Hz display.
The camera spec isn’t expected to change as much though, with the same 50Mp IMX766 main camera as the Nord 2, joined by an 8Mp ultrawide and 2Mp macro.
Read more about the Nord 3
The X50 is the rumoured name for the next Nokia flagship, which we’re expecting to see some time this spring or summer.
Solid specs are thin on the ground, but point to a device at the lower end of the flagship range, with a Snapdragon 7-series chipset – though some think a Pro model with an 8-series chip may also be coming.
Read more about the Nokia X50
Xiaomi may have never released its first foldable in the west, but we have hopes that the second-gen may launch more broadly – and rumour has it the company is ready to unveil the phone in Q3 2022.
Specs are unclear for now, but most leakers point to upgraded displays, a new hinge, and the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset inside.
Read more about the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2
With new phones in the series launching twice a year, we’re actually overdue the reveal of the Redmi Note 12 series.
Luckily leakers have already filled in some details, pointing to 6.6in FHD+ displays, big batteries, and use of the Dimensity 810, 1300 and 8000 chipsets across three of the models.
Read more about the Redmi Note 12
We know OnePlus is working on another flagship for this year, but what we don’t know is what it will be called: OnePlus 10, 10T, or 10 Ultra.
The company has never put out an Ultra phone before, but multiple leakers have reported on one in the works, which will apparently boast the company’s first periscopic zoom lens.
Others say that the phone will instead follow typical OnePlus form and be called the OnePlus 10T, while some even think it will just be called the OnePlus 10 – after all, we never got a regular model, only the Pro.
Read more about the latest rumours on the OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 10 Ultra
Honor has already launched the 70 series in China, but for now an international launch is “TBD”.
There are three phones in the series, all of which use the brand-new Sony IMX800 camera sensor. The exact specs vary between them, but all three phones feature big, curved OLED screens, fast charging, and powerful triple rear cameras.
Read the latest on the Honor 70
Oppo killed it with its first foldable – the book-style Oppo Find N – so we’re eagerly awaiting its second, rumoured to adopt the clamshell format of the Z Flip.
There are few concrete rumours as to specs yet, except that it’s likely to use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, so it won’t skimp on specs.
Read more about the Oppo clamshell foldable
October is Pixel season, so that’s when we’re expecting Google to unveil the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro – though the company has already teased the design, which you can see here.
After last year’s design overhaul there’s nothing quite so radical this time around, but patent applications suggest this could be the year we see the company adopt an under-display selfie camera, along with the second-generation of its Tensor chip.
Check out all the Pixel 7 rumours so far.
This is a bit of a wild card – but leaked internal documents and bits of code suggest that Google may be working on a Pixel-branded foldable device. We thought it might launch in late 2021, but it now looks more likely to appear in October 2022 along with the Pixel 7 – though be warned that some other leakers think it’s been delayed to 2023.
Beyond the device’s existence there haven’t been many leaks with details of what sort of foldable device it will be, or what specs it will have, but we know a lot of people will be curious about a Google-branded folding phone with that Pixel camera.
Read more about the Pixel foldable
It’s pretty much a given that the Xiaomi 13 is on the way, and going by Xiaomi tradition it should be revealed in December.
Even if it is, expect it to not to arrive in the UK until early 2023. That might change though, as some rumours point to an earlier reveal for the phone this time around – perhaps as soon as October.
Other rumours are thin on the ground so far, but expect a Leica-branded camera and next year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
Read more about the Xiaomi 13
We don’t know when to expect it, but Motorola is almost certainly going to release an updated Razr foldable in 2022.
The success of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 almost guarantees that Motorola will release a new take on its own iconic clamshell foldable.
This will be the third foldable Razr (the original was followed by a 5G version) and we’re hoping to see a streamlined design and upgraded specs that make it a true flagship competitor to Samsung’s offering.
Read more about the 2022 Moto Razr.
Now that Huawei has released the P50 Pro worldwide, fans have started anticipating the Mate 50.
While these would normally have launched in autumn 2021, we’re now expecting to see Mate 50 phones some time in 2022. Expect a Chinese launch first, with Europe and the rest of Asia to follow a few months later – maybe.
Not much is known about the specs, but expect a 4G Snapdragon chipset, with top-tier display and camera chops to make up for slower signal speeds.
Read more about the Huawei Mate 50.
Rumour has it that OnePlus is working on its debut foldable phone, and we may see it arrive some time this year.
The phone is apparently based closely on the Oppo Find N – the two companies now share R&D, so that’s no real surprise – which means we can expect something like a 7.1in folding display, Snapdragon 888 chip, and triple rear camera including an ultrawide and telephoto.
None of this is certain yet, but read our round-up of the OnePlus foldable rumours for the latest gossip.
Solana
The Solana Saga is the phone once known as the Osom OV1. It had been intended to launch as the debut phone from new start-up Osom, but re-branded after a partnership with blockchain company Solana to serve as a web3 handset.
Specs are high-end, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 6.67in OLED screen, 12GB RAM, and 512GB storage. Plus it has an additional ‘secure element’ to help keep financial information safe and secure during crypto transactions and when minting NFTs.
Read more about the Solana Saga.
After the Galaxy S22 series should come the S22 FE, a cheaper ‘fan edition’ follow-up with slightly remixed specs – though some rumours say it’s been cancelled.
The S20 FE launched in October, but the S21 FE slipped back to January, and we think Samsung might stick with that launch window again.
We don’t know what specs to expect, but going by previous FE models it will likely be between the S22 and S22+ in size, with similar display specs and core performance but with slightly reduced camera performance.
Read the latest Galaxy S22 FE rumours
Samsung is almost certainly hard at work on the Galaxy S23 series, with three phones likely to launch in spring 2023.
Rumours point towards the debut of a 200Mp camera sensor – likely in the S23 Ultra – along with larger batteries across the board.
Of course the chipsets are likely to improve too, but there’s plenty of debate about whether Samsung will continue to use a mix of Snapdragon chips and its own Exynos hardware, or shift entirely to the Qualcomm silicon.
Read more about the Galaxy S23
OnePlus is certainly working on its next flagship series, though after disruption this year we don’t know exactly which phones to expect and when.
Still, it normally reveals handsets in spring, so keep that in mind. Expect the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to power the phone, along with likely upgrades to fast charging speeds and camera specs.
Read more about the OnePlus 11
The Galaxy A53 sits at the heart of Samsung’s mid-range line-up – it’s basically the company’s core rival to the iPhone SE – so we’re confident we’ll see an A54 follow it up next year.
Specs so far are thin on the ground, but the render above is one of several imaging the improvements Samsung could be working on, borrowing spec and design elements of its flagships to trickle down to its more affordable hardware.
Get the latest Galaxy A54 rumours
A folding iPhone has been rumoured ever since the first foldable display tech existed pretty much, but thanks to leaks and rumours we have pretty good reason to believe Apple is at least working on a foldable iPhone – even if it’s probably years away.
Apple is rarely the first to market with new tech, though given that Samsung has already released several iterations of its folding tech there’s a risk Apple will look backwards if it doesn’t follow suit until 2023 – though if it can perfect the tech in that time it may well be worth the wait.
Check out all the foldable iPhone rumours so far.
Tech Advisor’s Deputy Editor, Dom covers everything that runs on electricity, from phones and laptops to wearables, audio, gaming, smart home, and streaming – plus he’s a regular fixture on the Tech Advisor YouTube channel.
