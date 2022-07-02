MacBook Air with M1 chip – Apple

Ads

MacBook Air with M1 is an incredibly portable laptop — it’s nimble and quick, with a silent, fanless design and a beautiful Retina display. Thanks to its slim profile and all‑day battery life, this Air moves at the speed of lightness.

Supercharged by the Apple M1 chip

Small chip. Giant leap.

M1 is our first chip designed specifically for Mac. Apple silicon integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and so much more onto a single tiny chip. Packed with an astonishing 16 billion transistors, M1 delivers exceptional performance, custom technologies, and unbelievable power efficiency — a major breakthrough for Mac.

8-core CPU Devours tasks. Sips battery.

The CPU on M1 isn’t just astonishingly fast — it balances high-performance cores with efficiency cores that crush everyday jobs while using far less energy. With that kind of processing power, MacBook Air can take on intensive tasks like professional-level video editing and action-packed gaming.

The GPU in M1 delivers lightning‑fast integrated graphics. So you can create, edit, and seamlessly play back multiple streams of full‑quality 4K video without dropping a frame.

Up to 18 hours of battery life. Go long — free of charge.

No fan.

No noise.

Just Air.

With the incredible efficiency of the M1 chip, MacBook Air delivers amazing performance without a fan. An aluminum heat spreader dissipates the heat the system generates, so no matter how intense the task, MacBook Air runs completely silently.

A 16-core Neural Engine capable of 11 trillion operations per second. Process that. Apps on MacBook Air can use machine learning (ML) to automatically retouch photos like a pro, make smart tools such as magic wands and audio filters more accurate at auto‑detection, and so much more. That’s not just brainpower — that’s the power of a full stack of ML technologies.

The power of macOS on M1.

macOS unlocks the potential of the M1 chip and transforms Mac with all-new ways to work and play. Connect, share, and create like never before using FaceTime and Messages. Explore the web on the streamlined Safari, the fastest browser in the world. And work across Mac and your other Apple devices with Universal Control. macOS also includes industry-leading privacy features and best‑in‑class security.

The M1 chip and macOS work together to make the entire system snappier. MacBook Air wakes instantly from sleep. Everyday tasks from flipping through photos to browsing Safari are faster. And your hardest-working apps all have access to the power they need.

More power. Wakes instantly.

All your go-to apps run lightning fast in macOS — including Microsoft 365 and many of your favorite iOS apps. And with over 10,000 apps and plug-ins optimized for Apple silicon, your creative future is wide open.

The do‑it‑all notebook gets do‑the‑unbelievable memory. The M1 chip brings up to 16GB of superfast unified memory. This single pool of high‑bandwidth, low‑latency memory allows apps to share data between the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine efficiently — so everything you do is fast and fluid.

Bring your photos, movies, music, and documents with you — and open them in a flash.

The M1 chip and macOS give MacBook Air advanced security and privacy features beyond anything in its class, helping to protect your system and data.

Secure Enclave coprocessor Provides a silicon-level foundation for critical security features like Touch ID and Apple Pay — and with M1, it’s superfast.

Dedicated AES storage encryption engine Keeps encryption keys safe while delivering incredible performance for encrypted storage and data protection.

Secure boot and runtime security features Ensures that only trusted Apple software loads at startup and helps protect macOS while running.

Activation Lock Helps keep your Mac secure if it‘s ever lost, stolen, or misplaced, and can improve your chances of recovering it.

Lifelike colors



for unreal beauty.

Images take on new levels of detail and realism on the brilliant 13.3‑inch, 2560‑by‑1600-resolution Retina display. Text is sharp and clear. Colors are bright and vibrant. And the glass goes right to the edge of the enclosure, so nothing takes away from your gorgeous view.

clarity.

Good looking. And easy on the eyes. MacBook Air automatically adjusts the color temperature of your display to your environment for a more natural viewing experience.

You’re live on the Air.

The image signal processor in the M1 chip helps you look your best for every FaceTime call and video conference. Three built‑in microphones make sure what you say gets heard whether you’re on a call, dictating a note, or asking Siri about the weather.

Get clear, sharp images. See amazing detail in shadows and highlights. And face detection uses the Neural Engine to improve tone mapping and color accuracy for natural‑looking skin tones.

Say “Hello” to mics that focus on your voice instead of what’s going on around you.

Go ahead.



Take the keys.

When a keyboard types like a dream and still does a whole lot more, that’s magic. With preprogrammed shortcuts, useful features are easy to access. Get help from Siri, switch keyboard languages, respond with the perfect emoji, find documents with Spotlight — there’s so much you can do with just a tap. And the backlit keys with ambient light sensor help you type in low‑light settings.

The refined scissor mechanism delivers the best typing experience ever on a Mac notebook.

Precise control with plenty of room to swipe, pinch, or zoom.

One touch is all it takes to unlock MacBook Air. Use your fingerprint to rent a movie, buy an app, or access things like secure documents or system settings without having to reenter your password. And when you shop online with Apple Pay, Touch ID fills in your shipping and billing information without sharing your card details.

Unlock your Mac

Use

Apple Pay for payments

Open password-protected documents

Make

purchases



on the Apple TV app

Charges, chats, streams, works, and plays well



with others.

The next generation of Wi‑Fi isn’t just faster — it keeps MacBook Air going strong even as more and more devices join the network.

Wi-Fi 6

up to 1.2Gb/s throughput

Ultra‑high bandwidth meets ultra‑versatility. Thunderbolt enables data transfer, charging, and video output all through a single port — and MacBook Air has two of them.

Charging

External

display

Data transfer

up to 40Gb/s

Connecting your

devices

