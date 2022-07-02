5 useful software updates coming to Apple devices in 2022 – The Indian Express

Ads

Apple recently held its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) where it previewed major changes to its software for smartphones, tablets and computers. For Apple, developer conferences like WWDC are an opportunity for Cupertino to show how its software will change later this year when officially rolled out to consumers worldwide. iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura and WatchOS 9 brought significant changes, including high-end iPads to better multitask and enable iPhones to be transformed into web cameras with their Macs. Of all the new software features coming to Apple’s most popular products, here are the five most important touches that will transform your iPhone, iPad, Mac and the Apple Watch in a better way.

One of the significant yet less-talked-about new features of iOS 16 is the ability to edit and send iMessage you’ve recently sent out. That’s right. If you use Apple’s Messages app a lot, then you will be able to edit a message after it’s sent or unsend a message. Basically, users will have up to 15 minutes to unsend or edit a message. What is not clear is whether it only works with users of the Messages app or would it also work if you sent out a message to someone who owns an Android device. As per Apple, you will be able to recover deleted messages for up to 30 days on iOS 16.

Your lock screen – the screen you open innumerable times a day to check notifications and time – is getting a personality of its own. Android smartphones have had customisable lock screen for years. But for iPhone users, customisable lock screens are a new concept. Finally, users will be able to apply different styles and fonts and other information at a glance. Think about mini-widgets that will show weather, activity, alarms, and more. Just like on the Apple Watch, you need to long-press the screen to navigate different lock screen options and find the best settings for you. Plus, users can create custom lock screens based on when they’re at work or home.

Forget about the Camo app to use your iPhone’s high-resolution camera as your Mac webcam. With iOS 16 and macOS Ventura, Apple has made it easy to turn your iPhone into Mac’s webcam. It’s called a Continuity Camera. Perhaps the best part? Your Mac will automatically recognize when your iPhone is nearby. You don’t need to wake it up or even unlock it. It just connects to your Mac automatically. Continuity Camera works with FaceTime, Zoom, Teams, Webex, and other popular video conferencing apps. Another feature called Desk View shows a birds-eye view of your desk by just using the iPhone’s ultra-wide-angle camera and image processing. It’s a brilliant way to make unboxing videos. Continuity Camera will be rolled out as a feature when macOS Ventura and iOS 16 will be rolled out this fall. It will be available to any Mac capable of running macOS Ventura.

For a long-time iPad user, Apple’s tablet feels grown up and the new iPadOS 16 is exactly what the iPad needs right now. With iPadOS 16, the iPad behaves more like a Mac. A new feature called Collaboration makes it easy to communicate with people on office apps like Pages, allowing them to jump in and start making edits to the main document. Just like Google Docs. Another feature called Freeform is an app that lets users interact with a virtual whiteboard. It’s again designed to be collaborative and has support for Apple Pencil. Freeform is due for release later this year. But that’s not all. For iPads with the M1 chip, Apple is adding support for external displays. With a monitor connected, those supported iPads will be able to run up to eight apps simultaneously.

One of the most useful features of watchOS 9 is the new Medications app that will easily track which medications you take and when to take them. You can manually add them or take a picture to quickly add them to the app.

Also, it is possible to set schedules to know when to take their medications. The app will provide alerts if your medications have critical or serious interactions, though that feature will be limited to the US for now.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.





Anuj BhatiaAnuj Bhatia is a writer at The Indian Express, where he works on stori… read more

source