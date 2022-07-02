How Rare Is: A Guide To The Solana NFT Analytics Site – NFTevening.com

Ads

With its many advantages over Ethereum, the Solana network has come up as a leading Ethereum competitor. And with it, Solana NFT collections are also becoming increasingly popular. Indeed, Solana’s lower gas fees, energy efficiency, and faster transactions are attracting many collectors. If you’re one of those wondering where you can find Solana NFTs, and how to find their rarity, here’s your answer: How Rare Is.

No matter the chain, when it comes to NFTs, NFT rarity is extremely important. After all, it is one of the primary factors that decide an NFT’s value. With Solana NFTs as well, collectors are often left asking—Where are the rare Solana NFTs? How rare is my Solana NFT?

Naturally, as the majority of NFT projects are built on the Ethereum network, most NFT rarity tools cater to Ethereum NFTs. So, how can you find the rarity of Solana NFTs? This is where How Rare Is comes into the picture.

Founded by SOLBigBrain, How Rare Is is one of the best rarity tools for Solana NFTs. Currently, the website has listed 689 Solana NFT collections and a total of 2.53 million NFTs. These are compiled according to their floor price, their number of items and holders, whether the NFTs are on sale, and more.

What’s more, there is a section dedicated to upcoming Solana NFT drops. This is a great means to keep track of the hottest projects and not miss any drops. That said, it is important to note that the projects listed under this section are not independently verified by the How Rare Is team. Therefore, make sure to do your own research before investing in any.

How Rare Is has a straightforward, easy-to-use interphase. On the main page, you can find all the NFT collections along with their various parameters—floor price, items, holders, on sale, % on sale, and floor MC (USD).

You can click on any of these to see the top collections in that category. For instance, you can click ‘Floor Price’ to see all the collections listed in the ascending or descending order of their floor price.

Now, to check the rarity of any NFT, simply select that particular NFT collection. For this, you can either find the collection from the list or enter the name in the search bar at the top. Within each collection’s page, at the top right, you’ll see three primary details—the number of items in the collection, the number of owners, and the collection’s total sales volume.

Below this, all the NFTs in the collection will be listed based on their rank. Take for example Solana Monkey Business. In this, #1355 takes the first spot, followed by #1211 and #4024. If you select any of these NFTs, you can see their rarity rank, rarity score, and attribute details. In addition, there is a sales history section where you can find the details of the most recent sales.

Alternatively, you can find the rarity of the NFT you own/want using the asset ID. Once you have your ID, simply enter the figure in the “IDs” bar under the “Items Filters’ category on the project’s page. Here, you can also look for specific attribute rarities by choosing the appropriate filters.

In SMB’s case, you can choose filters like Attribute count, Types, Clothes, Ears, Mouth, and more. You can also filter the NFTs based on their rank and price range.

Once you have found the rarity of the Solana NFT that you want, you can go to the project’s website directly from How Rare Is. Several projects have an in-build marketplace on their website, from where you can directly purchase the NFT you want.

On the contrary, you can get the NFTs from popular Solana NFT marketplaces. But first, you’ll need a Solana wallet like Phantom, Solflare, or Sollet. And of course, some SOL to buy the Solana NFTs.

Magic Eden is currently not only the most popular but also the biggest NFT marketplace for Solana NFTs. In fact, the platform recently raised $27 million to contest OpenSea. Popular collections like Okay Bears, DeGods, and Shadowy Super Coder are available here.

Meanwhile, Solsea is another popular Solana NFT marketplace. Some of its attractive features include NFTs with embedded licenses, an NFT rarity index, wallet funding through FTX, and integrated NFT minting.

Furthermore, you can buy famous Solana NFTs like Solana Monkey Business and Frakt on DigitalEyes. Solanart, which is considered the first Solana marketplace, is another great option to find Solana NFTs. Some of the popular collections here include Degenerate Ape Academy, Aurory, and Galactic Gecko Space Garage.

Ultimately, there are plenty of marketplaces where you can pick up some of the best Solana NFTs. But, before you do, make sure to check their rarity on How Rare Is. As mentioned earlier, the rarity of an NFT determines how rare it is and hence, how valuable. The rarer an NFT, the more likely its value is going to rise in the future.

At the end of the day, NFTs are an investment. In other words, you wouldn’t want to empty your pockets on an NFT that is invaluable especially as time passes. That said, make sure to do your due diligence before taking the leap.

