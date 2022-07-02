We’re going to meet the Nothing Phone 1 on July 12 – Digital Trends

Ads

Nothing, the technology company founded by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, will fully reveal its first smartphone on July 12. The Nothing Phone 1 is Nothing’s second product after the Nothing Ear 1 true wireless headphones, and it has already gathered considerable prerelease attention. The announcement of the date comes with a few additional details, but nothing new about the phone itself. However, the company has already shared a few snippets of information already.

Before we get to that, let’s confirm what we know about the event. It will take place in London on July 12, and there will be an accompanying livestream at 4 p.m. local time, which is 8 a.m. PT or 11 a.m. ET. The event’s flyer shows the pixelated Phone 1 logo, plus the tagline Return to Instinct, which links to Nothing’s commitment to removing frustration from technology products, so it feels more like part of us.

The blurb continues in this fashion, saying that Nothing wants to make tech fun again, and that we’ll have to “unlearn everything the industry has taught us” during the event. Based on early reaction to NothingOS, the software set to run on the Phone 1, it’s possible this all-new approach won’t appeal to everyone straightaway. Depending on your phone, you can try NothingOS out as a launcher now.

What about the Phone 1 itself? We know what Nothing has told us officially: It will be called the Phone 1 and come with a Qualcomm processor. It also released a few abstract images regarding its design. There are a few rumors surrounding the phone, and we expect more to come over the following weeks ahead of the event. If you’re interested in Nothing’s other product, the Ear 1, you can read our review.

Nothing is entering a very competitive market, almost regardless of how the Phone 1 will be priced and positioned. Pei has a strong track record with OnePlus though, and this has contributed to the company gaining a significant following even before it fully announces the phone. We’re keen to see how it turns out, and will bring you all the news on the day of the event.

