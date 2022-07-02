Moonbirds Surpasses $500 Million in All-Time NFT Sales – BeInCrypto

Ads

The Moonbirds collection comprises 10,000 owl avatars.

Moonbirds’ saw an increase in average sale value in May.

Within seven days of its launch, Moonbird #2642 sold for $1 million.

Moonbirds continues to reach new milestones despite the steep decline in overall monthly sales volume in the non-fungible token (NFT) space.

Moonbirds has made a valuable contribution to the adoption of NFTs by the mainstream since its April launch, reaching a total sales volume of approximately $555.17 million, according to Be[In]Crypto Research.

This landmark comes as a massive boost to the NFT space, which has seen a continuous decline in monthly volumes throughout 2022.

Some of the digital collections showing the most sales volume include Axie Infinity, CryptoPunks, Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), Art Blocks, NBA Top Shot, Otherdeeds, Azuki, CloneX, The Sandbox, Cool Cats, and VeeFriends.

Launched on April 16, Moonbirds is a non-fungible token project by Proof, a media startup that was founded by venture capitalist Kevin Rose.

Mirroring other projects, the Moonbirds collection comprises 10,000 owl avatars. Within seven days of its launch, Moonbird #2642 sold for $1 million (then around 350 ETH) on the NFT marketplace, OpenSea, on April 23.

Much of the project’s success has been attributed to the backing of one of the most strident voices in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, Kevin Rose, the success of his previous project dubbed “Proof Collective”, and the taste of NFT collectors for digital collectibles on a success trail.

That said, when looking at the increasing number of unique buyers on the day of launch, the surge in sales led to ascending total transaction counts totaling 9,734 unique buyers, and 11,550 transactions.

By the end of April, unique buyers were 11,741 and corresponded to a total transaction count of 15,909. Moonbirds’ sales volume was around $485.22 million.

There was an 89% increase in average sale value from $30,499.98 in April to $57,838.41 in May. By the end May, Moonbirds’ sales volume was in the region of $56.1 million.

At the time of writing, Moonbirds’ had 450 unique buyers, had been involved in 608 transactions, and had an average sale value of $25,232.03 for June 2022.

