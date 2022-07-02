How to downgrade from Windows 11 to Windows 10 – Tech Advisor

Ads

The Windows 11 era is well underway. Microsoft announced its new operating system at a dedicated event last June, before it began rolling out three months later.

A gradual delivery to all compatible hardware was always going to take a while, but Microsoft announced in January that it was ahead of schedule. However, all eligible devices have been able to download Windows 11 manually since October.

There’s even a way to install it on unsupported PCs and laptops, although there are some risks associated with this.

However Windows 11 certainly isn’t for everyone. If you’ve installed the new OS but aren’t enjoying it, you can roll back to Windows 10. After all, it’ll continue to be supported until October 2025.

There are two methods available – it’s much easier soon after installing Windows 11, but still possible after that. Here’s what you need to know.

If you’ve tried out Windows 11 briefly but aren’t enjoying it, there is an easy way to go back to Windows 10. Just make sure it’s not been more than 10 days since you installed it for this method to work:

All your existing settings and files should be unaffected, but it’s worth backing up your PC first to make sure.

However, if it’s been more than 10 days or you don’t see the option mentioned above, there is another way.

It involves a full reinstallation of Windows 10, although this is less complicated than it sounds. However, you’ll need to do a backup first – this process will only work with a clean installation.

Once this process is complete, you’ll need to follow the steps as if you’re using the device for the first time. This won’t take too long, and you should be up and running with the latest version of Windows 10 within a few minutes.

Of course, the other option is to install Windows from a USB. This is preferable if you want to reinstall Windows 10 on multiple devices, as it’ll only need to be downloaded once.

If you’ve installed Windows 11 but are still on the fence about keeping it, you might want to wait for a while. Microsoft has already released Windows 11’s first big update, with more new features on the way soon. By the time the 22H2 feature update arrives, the OS will look and feel quite different to the version that shipped at launch.

