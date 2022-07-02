Stimulus Payment Updates: Who will get these $600 checks this week? – Marca English

Ads

Nearly 141.8 million dollars will be distributed to qualifying households in Oregon

After Oregon lawmakers approved one-time stimulus payments back in March, there is good news for certain low-income workers who will begin receiving the 600 dollar checks as soon as this week.

Each household will receive up to one payment, as the Oregon Department of Revenue informed last Wednesday that around 141.8 million dollars will be distributed to 236,000 qualifying households.

“We know that the wealth gap has only continued to widen since the pandemic,” state Rep. Rachel Prusak said back in March.

“This means rising costs disproportionately impact our lowest wage workers.

“With this legislation we’re reaching the working families and individuals whose hard work is essential and makes up the backbone of our economy.”

According to the state government, Oregon will deposit around 82m dollars directly into bank accounts, while the remaining 60m dollars will be sent via mail to qualifying residents.

Oregon’s plan is to send out all the money by July 1, while Oregon Department of Revenue spokesman Rich Hoover made clear that the payments are not subject to state or federal income tax.

To be eligible, Oregon residents should have lived within the state in the last six months of 2020 and claimed Earned Income Tax Credit in that same year.

“For most Oregon households who qualify, you don’t need to do anything to receive the one-time payment,” the Department of Revenue said in a statement.

“The payment will be made by direct deposit or check in the mail. Typically, you will receive this payment using the refund option you selected on your tax return.

“If you received an advanced refund through your tax service provider, or paid your tax preparation fees using your refund, you’ll receive your payment by check in the mail.

“All direct deposits will be made and checks will be mailed by July 1, 2022.”

