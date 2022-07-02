Details emerge about Elon Musk's Master Plan Part 3 in 'Getting Stoned' podcast – Not a Tesla App

Ads

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently unveiled some details about Tesla’s Master Plan Part 3. His comments come from a preview snippet of @JohnnaCrider‘s ‘Getting Stoned Podcast’.

“Master plan part three is about scaling, like how do we scale to get to that fully sustainable energy economy and what tonnage do we need of what materials, and what is the maybe the best way to get all of those materials and turn them into batteries”

He added, “The fundamental governor of the rate at which we can transition to sustainability is the rate at which we can grow the output of lithium-ion batteries”

Elon said before that Tesla’s master plan part 3 was about achieving scale but here he is specifying that it is about the tonnage of materials needed to achieve that scale.

Given these comments and Teslas concerns around lithium supply, it seems that Tesla is getting involved in mining although Jhonna’s recap of the interview said:

“Elon emphasized that he has no desire for Tesla to go into the mining industry. He made that super clear to me and I just wanted to emphasize that for anyone curious or even hopeful.”

Perhaps Elon is saying that he personally has no desire for Tesla to go into the mining industry, but they have to in order to achieve a fully sustainable energy economy.

The full interview was released today and is available below:

Other topics that were spoken about include the declining birthrate, poverty and literacy as a solution.

Another gem from my interview with @elonmusk

I loved hearing him speak about literacy lifting people out of poverty

We were talking about his work with @xprize & the Musk Foundation

43% of adults with low literacy live in poverty (National Institute for Literacy) pic.twitter.com/RfrSakvzZt

A recent tweet from twitter user @greentheonly revealed that the Tesla navigation system will now offer alternate routes to your destination.

The navigation displays two alternate routes and indicates the fastest route to the destination.

This feature was added in the 2022.12 release. The release notes for 2022.12 noted that it was only available in Japan, but some users in the US are seeing it as well. It is possible that Tesla is testing out the feature as it only shows up in certain scenarios.

Alternate routes are a popular feature that is now standard in most navigation apps, including Google Maps and Apple Maps. Google Maps now even lets you pick between the fastest route and the eco-friendly route.

The ability to pick from multiple routes has been available in China for some time and most recently in Japan, but it looks like this feature may now be coming to additional regions. It’s possible it may officially be released in Tesla’s upcoming 2022.20 update.

Another navigation feature that has recently been added in 2022.16 is the ability to reroute to a less busy supercharger. If the Supercharger you selected becomes too congested, the navigation system will now reroute you to another Supercharger location that’s within range.

This is According to a recent tweet by @cybrtrkguy, which shows a picture of their trip planner and the message, “Rerouting to a less busy Supercharger” in Sheffield, Ohio.

Tesla drivers will now know when a Supercharger is congested and will have the option to change their route to reduce their total travel time.

It is great to see Tesla improving the car’s software and the navigation system in particular. Recently, Tesla CEO, Elon Musk made comments about improving the cars software.

“I think we’ve got a lot of work to do actually with the basic software in the car. Our web browser sucks,” Musk said during an interview with Tesla Owners Silicon Valley.

“If you try to use the web browser in the car, it takes a long time to load and it’s a trash browser. It’s worse than some iPad from five years ago, by a lot.”

Musk did not specify improvements to be made, but employees are seeming to get the message, improving the navigation features and the overall software of the car.

video of of selecting an alternative route resulting in a change to the route display. pic.twitter.com/rPdkWzJjhn

If you don’t have enough range to reach your destination, Tesla’s in-car navigation system will automatically calculate where you should stop in order to charge.

If the Supercharger you’re set to arrive at is suddenly too busy, Tesla’s navigation will now reroute you to another Supercharger location that’s within range.

This was first noticed in the 2022.16 update by @greentheonly, but owners are now seeing it in action.

According to a recent tweet by @cybrtrkguy, which shows a picture of their trip planner and the message, “Rerouting to a less busy Supercharger” in Sheffield, Ohio.

“Rerouting to a less busy Supercharger”

Ads

Never seen that one before. God I love this car pic.twitter.com/JkSDmENvcy

Tesla drivers will now know when a Supercharge station is congested and will have the option to change their route to reduce their total travel time.

Not only does Tesla know exactly how many vehicles are charging at each location. It also knows the charge level of each vehicle and it could estimate the wait time for a Supercharger based on how many Teslas are nearby with a low state of charge.

Based on all of this information Tesla can come up with great suggestions on the best place to charge to reduce your overall trip time.

Tesla’s Supercharger rerouting feature will be useful, especially as Tesla starts opening its Supercharger sites to non-Tesla vehicles.

Tesla recently chose to open up the Supercharger network to other car brands, which could add additional Supercharger congestion.

In fact, Tesla now plans to add CCS (Combined Charging System) plugs to US-based Superchargers in order to make them even more compatible with other EV manufacturers.

With over 30,000 Superchargers (3,500 stations) reported at the end of 2021, Tesla undoubtedly operates the largest and most successful fast-charging networks.

While Tesla plans to solve Supercharger congestion by tripling the size of its network in the next few years, this new navigation feature will certainly help alleviate some Supercharger congestion.

This isn’t the only recent change to how Tesla calculates your route. In the 2022.16.2 software update, Tesla added forecasted crosswind, headwind, humidity and ambient temperature to improve its range calculations even further.

View the release notes for the upcoming version 2022.16.3.

A recent tweet from twitter user @greentheonly revealed that the Tesla navigation system will now offer alternate ro…

If you don’t have enough range to reach your destination, Tesla’s in-car navigation system will automatically calcu…

Tesla’s Model 3 has landed a spot as the ninth best-selling car in the world for 2021, which is up 40% from 2020, a…

Tesla’s software needs work. That’s according to Elon Musk, who was highly critical of the interface, the browser…

Say you’re cruising down a deserted highway in your Tesla and you’re starting to get sleepy, or you’re taking a…

Following the return of Enhanced Autopilot (EAP) to Australia and other countries, Tesla has once again begun offeri…

Tesla’s new partnership with gas and electric company PG&E in California will give Powerwall owners the opportu…

In an interview with Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed that the Cybertruck design has now bee…

Cars.com’s annual “American-Made Index” report places the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 as the most American-made ve…

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently attended Bloomberg’s Qatar Economic Forum focused primarily on the diversification of th…

Version 11 of Tesla’s software was one of the most anticipated releases over the past year. When it finally ar…

Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.

We expect version 2022.20 to be released imminently.

Subscribe to be notified when new software is released.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently unveiled some details about Tesla’s Master Plan Part 3. His comments come from a preview…

Teslas have a wide array of entertainment options from Netflix to Caraoke to a growing list of video games. Sky Force R…

The Jeda 256GB SSD drive custom-made for Teslas. Get $20 off with promo: NotATeslaApp

Tesla has supported voice commands for quite a few years now. However they’re steadily increasing the commands availa…

In the controls menu, under the suspension tab, the usual image of the Tesla is replaced by the submarine version of the…

Tesla’s software needs work. That’s according to Elon Musk, who was highly critical of the interface, the browser…

Say you’re cruising down a deserted highway in your Tesla and you’re starting to get sleepy, or you’re taking a…

Following the return of Enhanced Autopilot (EAP) to Australia and other countries, Tesla has once again begun offeri…

Tesla’s new partnership with gas and electric company PG&E in California will give Powerwall owners the opportu…

In an interview with Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed that the Cybertruck design has now bee…

View all known voice commands for your Tesla.

Subscribe to be notified when new software is released.

TeslaFi is a service that logs your drives and charging sessions so that you can later refer back to them. We highly recommend checking them out if you use your car for business trips and would like to keep track of reimbursements, if you like to see how much you spend on charging or if you just love statistics. View their about us page and see everything they have to offer!

DIMO is building a web3, user-owned network dedicated to supporting the next generation of mobility infrastructure. As a user, you can start today by accessing the best connected vehicle experience via the DIMO Mobile App. It works for nearly any vehicle and across any OEM; users are in control of their data and their DIMO wallet is a conduit to other apps and services, saving time and money. Learn more

Find out how to become a sponsor and have your site listed here.

Although we share official Tesla release notes, we are not affiliated with Tesla Motors. We are Tesla fans and supporters.

A recent tweet from twitter user @greentheonly revealed that the Tesla navigation system will now offer alternate ro…

If you don’t have enough range to reach your destination, Tesla’s in-car navigation system will automatically calcu…

Tesla’s Model 3 has landed a spot as the ninth best-selling car in the world for 2021, which is up 40% from 2020, a…

Tesla’s software needs work. That’s according to Elon Musk, who was highly critical of the interface, the browser…

Say you’re cruising down a deserted highway in your Tesla and you’re starting to get sleepy, or you’re taking a…

Following the return of Enhanced Autopilot (EAP) to Australia and other countries, Tesla has once again begun offeri…

Tesla’s new partnership with gas and electric company PG&E in California will give Powerwall owners the opportu…

In an interview with Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed that the Cybertruck design has now bee…

Cars.com’s annual “American-Made Index” report places the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 as the most American-made ve…

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently attended Bloomberg’s Qatar Economic Forum focused primarily on the diversification of th…

View the release notes for the upcoming version 2022.16.3.

The idea would be to add a volume slider to Joe Mode.Yes— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2020…

Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.

Did you know that you can adjust the height the trunk opens? If you have a Tesla with a powered trunk you can adjust…

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently unveiled some details about Tesla’s Master Plan Part 3. His comments come from a preview…

How to Charge Charging is easy for anyone who has a garage or carport with electric service. I’ve been driving elect…

In the entertainment menu, above the “play game” button for backgammon, there is text that reads “Two players, two sides…

We expect version 2022.20 to be released imminently.

Subscribe to be notified when new software is released.

10% off Tesla accessories at Tesmanian with promo code: TeslaSoftwareUpdates

View all known voice commands for your Tesla.

Subscribe to be notified when new software is released.

source