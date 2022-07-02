[Exclusive] Realme V25 Smartphone Being Tested Under OnePlus Banner, Might Launch as OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite: K – MySmartPrice

Realme is gearing up to launch a new device under the V series in China. The company recently confirmed the launch of Realme V25 in China and the phone was spotted on the TENAA certification site revealing the full specifications a few days back. However, MySmartPrice exclusively learnt from tipster Yogesh Brar that the Realme V25 might launch as OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite outside of China in markets like India. Let’s take a look at more details on the same.
Tipster Yogesh tells us the Realme V25 is being tested under the OnePlus brand as well and the phone could well launch as the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite in markets like India. For context, Realme has never launched any V series devices in India and this time around the Realme V25 might launch under OnePlus branding in the Nord CE series.
Yogesh Brar also tells us the Nord CE 2 Lite will not have a microSD card slot but, the phone will come with a dual SIM slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Realme V25 will be first launched in China and then, the phone is expected to launch as OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.
The Realme V25 will feature a 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD panel and a 120Hz screen refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone will feature an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor fabbed on a 6nm process with up to 2.2GHz clock speed and coupled with Adreno 619 GPU. In terms of RAM and storage options, the Realme V25 will come with 6/8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128/256GB UFS2.1 internal storage along with a dedicated microSD card slot.
Further, in terms of camera, the phone will come with a 64MP main camera with an f/1.79 aperture, and two 2MP sensors, which will likely be depth and macro sensors. For selfies, the handset will feature a 16MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The device will draw power from a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It will run on Android 12 out of the box and will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Other prominent features of the Realme V25 will include a dual nano-SIM slot, a dedicated microSD card slot, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, and lastly, the phone measures 164.3×75.6×8.5mm and weigh 195 gram.
Thanks for reading till the end of this article. For more such informative and exclusive tech content, like our Facebook page
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
iQOO Neo 6 5G vs POCO F4 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
Realme 9 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
iQOO Neo 6 5G vs POCO F4 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G
[Exclusive] Realme V25 Smartphone Being Tested Under OnePlus Banner, Might Launch as OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite: K – MySmartPrice
Realme is gearing up to launch a new device under the V series in China. The company recently confirmed the launch of Realme V25 in China and the phone was spotted on the TENAA certification site revealing the full specifications a few days back. However, MySmartPrice exclusively learnt from tipster Yogesh Brar that the Realme V25 might launch as OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite outside of China in markets like India. Let’s take a look at more details on the same.