Daily deals June 30: $200 off M1 13-inch MacBook Pro, $312 Apple Watch Series 7, more – AppleInsider

Thursday’s best deals include $37 for a 4-pack of Kasa HomeKit outlets, a 30% discount on a Logitech 4K webcam, $50 off AMD Radeon 6700 XT graphics card, and much more.

On a daily basis, AppleInsider checks online stores to uncover discounts on products including Apple hardware, mobile devices, hardware upgrades, smart TVs, and accessories. The best offers are compiled into our daily deals post for you to enjoy .

If you find any out-of-stock items, you may still be able to order them and enjoy the discount, but get your order at a later time. As Amazon discounts have a limited lifespan, you may want to buy them early before they disappear.

Prime Day is only a week and a half away, and Amazon is incentivizing users to join in on the festivities with a free $20 credit leading up to the mega shopping event.

In addition to eBay's 4th of July sale, Friday's best deals include 21% off a digital electric smoker, a $12 AirTag wallet case, a 16TB Seagate HDD for $280, and much more.

Fourth of July deals are already in effect heading into the holiday weekend, with a new promo code at eBay, $179 Apple Watch sale at Amazon ahead of Prime Day, Best Buy freebie, MacBook Pro discounts galore and much more.

With the launch of macOS Ventura, Apple is bringing more focus to gaming on the Mac. Here are some ways that gamers will benefit with the launch of Apple's new operating system.

Apple has introduced Nintendo controller support in iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and tvOS 16, so it is now possible to pair Joy-Cons to your devices. Here's how.

Your iPhone, iPad, and Mac all have a free password manager made by Apple called iCloud Keychain. Here's how to use it, set up two-factor authentication, and never have to remember a password again.

Earwax is nasty. Compound that with dirt and debris, and AirPods can get filthy in a hurry. This tool makes it easier than ever to clean your AirPods, AirPods Pro, or other in-ear earbuds safely.

Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro is the first to arrive with the Apple Silicon M2 processor, but in every other aspect, it clings to an old design ethos in every regard.

Huion's Kamvas Pro 24(4K) is a big-screen graphics tablet that promises a lot to digital artists at a reasonable price. Here's what one artist thinks about the creation tool.

Harber's Leather Desk Mat is a Mac desk accessory that's so good you'd think about replacing the desk before you'd let go of it.

App icons come, icons go, and around the time of iOS 7 app icons also got radically reworked. "The iOS App Icon Book" is an utterly gorgeous celebration of the art of the app icon.

The Monolith M1000ANC Headphones offer ANC, algorithmic spatial audio, and 60-hour battery life at a price lower than AirPods.

Zhiyun's updated design of its Weebill 3 gimbal results in its most comfortable and powerful gimbal, which is also more useful for amateur videographers and vloggers.

