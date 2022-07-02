Sibi-Andrea's Vattam to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar – cinemaexpress

Ads

Vattam is directed by Kamalakannan

The makers of Vattam, starring Sibi Sathyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah, have announced that the film will be skipping theatres to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar instead. The announcement was made along with the first look poster of the film, which is directed by Kamalakannan.

Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, Vattam is the latest film from the production house to opt for a straight-to-streaming release after Vikram Prabhu’s Taanakkaran and the Nayanthara-starrer O2. Vattam has music by Nivas K Prassana and features Athulyaa Ravi in a prominent roles.

The film, produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu, is yet to get a premiere date. Sibi, on the other hand, was recently seen in Maayon and has Ranger coming up. Andrea, meanwhile, has multiple films such as No Entry, Pisasu 2, Anal Mele Pani Thuli, among others, in different stages of production.

