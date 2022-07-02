Nothing Phone (1) — everything we know so far – Tom's Guide

No offers found
The Nothing Phone (1) is coming to challenge Apple and Samsung
The Nothing Phone (1) is confirmed, and this startup is hoping to create something truly different. It’s been a few years since a new company joined the smartphone race, but the brand that gave us the Nothing Ear (1) is promising something revolutionary.
Nothing certainly has the credibility to do it, since its founder, Carl Pei, helped start up the successful phone brand OnePlus. But with OnePlus now far removed from its original mission of top specs for less, perhaps we’re about to see the Nothing Phone 1 take that now vacant spot in the market.
Here’s what we know so far about the Nothing Phone (1).
The Nothing Phone 1 is coming “summer 2022.” The phone’s existence and its name were made official via a Wired interview with founder Carl Pei (opens in new tab), and it was confirmed during the Nothing event. That said, we now know the reveal event will take place on July 12 at 11 AM ET / 8 AM PT / 4 PM BST.
Unfortunately, the Nothing Phone (1) will not be launching in the U.S. as it can be difficult to break through with carriers in the United States. But the company hopes to release another phone in the U.S. in the future.
There’s no news on price right now. However, given Carl Pei helped set up OnePlus as a cheap yet premium brand, so perhaps we can expect a price that will undercut big rivals like the Samsung Galaxy S22 or the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro, or even the already cheap Google Pixel 6.
Carl Pei did note during the Nothing event that he has a good track record selling direct to consumers, so we would expect that to continue, which would presumably keep prices down.
A new leak from Allround PC claims that the Phone (1) will launch on July 21 for about €500. We’re not so sure about this one, but it’s the only thing we have to go off of right now.
The design of the Nothing Phone (1) has finally been shown off ahead of the smartphone’s reveal.
And as teased, it sports a transparent back panel and has a large wireless charging coil. Other components for the phone aren’t so visible. But we can see a dual rear camera array and what looks to be flat sides with volume and power buttons on the left and right edges, respectively.
Even more interesting than the transparency are the LED lines scattered across the back. These not only look unique, but indicate incoming notifications, charging status and more.
Specs and features for the Nothing Phone (1), including its display size remain a mystery. But the phone could measure 6.5 inches across and feature an FHD display, according to one rumor.
In short, the Nothing Phone (1) still has a lot of unanswered questions, but should be one of the more striking looking phones on the market this year.
We know a bit more about the look of the phone’s interface. The screenshots we’ve seen so far show an always-on display, rounded app icons, some custom Nothing widgets and the company’s established black and white design language.
Nothing says that Nothing OS is the best of Android combined with its “iconic design language.” There’s apparently 40% fewer pre-installed and close to a stock Android experience.
By unifying the graphics between different screens, Nothing says that using the Nothing Phone (1) will feel seamless. For example, the dot matrix clock that appears on the always-on display is in the same position when you unlock the device.
Nothing is also playing up its unique visual language with bespoke fonts, colors and graphical elements. For instance, the weather widget uses the same dot matrix font as the company’s logo, which slick animations.
Nothing’s apps have a retro and playful vibe, such as the voice recorder app. There’s an analog tape wheel that you can manipulate to rewind and fast forward.
To get a taste of the Nothing Phone (1), Nothing has released a launcher you can try on other phones. After going through the launcher preview, we’re pretty disappointed with what we saw, and it’s adding to the perception that Nothing’s phone is more hype than substance.
In terms of updates, you can expect 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates.
We don’t know the Nothing Phone (1) specs yet, but Nothing is partnering with Qualcomm for the handset. This suggests we’ll see a Snapdragon chip, perhaps the flagship-grade Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.
The Nothing Phone (1) also promises “fast and smooth performance” by delivering the optimal processing power and RAM users need for the exact app they’re using. And the apps you use the most will launch faster, so the Phone (1) should learn from your usage.
Going by the presence of what looks to be an always-on display in the screenshots above, the phone would need an OLED display to make this work. Hopefully that would also mean a high refresh rate in line with the common 120Hz standard on more expensive Android phones.
According to TechDroider, the Phone (1) will have a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution.
The Android smartphone universe has shrunk over the past few years with LG, HTC and other companies no longer in the mix. And Samsung’s domination has arguably become boring for those looking for something truly exciting and different. We’re hoping the Nothing Phone (1) makes a splash, but this upstart brand has a lot to prove in a highly competitive market.
