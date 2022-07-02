Nothing May Unveil Its First Smartphone on March 23, Raises $70 Million In Series B Funding – ABP Live

Ads

By: ABP News Bureau | 10 Mar 2022 12:17 AM (IST)

Nothing May Unveil Its First Smartphone on March 23, Raises $70 Million In Series B Funding

New Delhi: Former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s Nothing has asked people to register for its upcoming event slated to be held on March 23 which is likely to be the unveiling of a smartphone by the consumer tech brand. The company is also likely to unveil its roadmap for 2022. Nothing is asking people to sign up for the upcoming event through social media on Wednesday.

The consumer tech company has also said it has raised $70 million in its Series B funding, co-led by EQT Ventures and C Ventures, as it is working on a next-gen smartphone. “With this round of financing, we have the fuel to realise the next phase of our vision of a seamless digital future,” said Carl Pei, Nothing CEO and Co-founder.

“Our first year was a warmup, and we can’t wait to reveal what we’re building at Nothing during the upcoming event,” he added.

Confirming the March event, Nothing tweeted: “What if we told you 2021 was just a warm up? Nothing (event): The Truth. 23 March 14:00 GMT. Sign up to get notified. http://nothing.tech/pages/event,”

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6601185-5”); });

There have been rumours of a smartphone from the house of Nothing that could launch in late March or April after reports of Carl Pei showing off a prototype of the first Nothing phone at MWC 2022 surfaced. It should be noted that Nothing’s page features a Qualcomm Snapdragon logo at the bottom, thus, indicating that Nothing is likely to launch a smartphone soon.

when it had launched the Nothing Ear (1) Black Edition in India with a matte black finish. The Nothing Ear (1) Black Edition’s price in India is set at Rs 6,999, which is Rs 1,000 more than the white coloured variant. The new black coloured variant retains a semi-transparent case with a smoky finish and matte black colourway.

Nothing has launched its TWS earbuds in the country so far in two colour options at an interval. Consumer technology brand Nothing last product launch was in December.



OnePlus Nord 2T With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging Debuts In India: Prices, Specs And More

Xiaomi Band 7 Pro Launching On July 4: Expected Specs, Price And More

Noise Flair XL Neckband Launched With Environmental Sound Reduction: Specs, Features and Price

Are Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Orders Open Without An Invite?

Former Apple Senior Securities Lawyer Pleads Guilty To Years Of Insider Trading At The Tech Giant

Kanhaiya Lal Murder: All Four Arrested Accused Sent To 10-Day NIA Remand

Maharashtra Chemist Stabbed To Death Over Social Media Post Supporting Nupur Sharma, 5 Arrested

Mohammed Zubair’s Alt News Received Donations From Pakistan, Syria: Delhi Police

Udaipur Killing: Angry Crowd Attack Accused Outside NIA Court In Jaipur | VIDEO

Manipur: Another Landslide In Noney As Death Toll From Previous Incident Rises To 24 | Video

source

Ads