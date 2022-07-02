Can Cat Coin Big Eyes (BIG) Compete With the Established Blockchains Uniswap (UNIT) And Polkadot (DOT)? – The VR Soldier

Ads

May and June have been two difficult months for cryptocurrencies, seeing the likes of upper-echelon networks such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Terra (LUNA) significantly decline in value. Despite being in a bear market, many people are still looking for a viable purchase in cryptocurrencies. There is an upcoming meme coin that looks to take the market by storm through its cute aesthetic called Big Eyes (BIG). This article will explore if Big Eyes can compete with upper-echelon blockchain networks, Uniswap (UNI) and Polkadot (DOT).

The upcoming Big Eyes (BIG) identifies itself as a community-driven meme coin that aims to shift affluence to the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Its goal is to provide more to the crypto market by constructing a self-propagating ecosystem that contributes to the growth of NFTs – offering its users access to more content and events that make the blockchain hype-ship worth participating in. On its website, Big Eyes has a clear roadmap, which breaks down each phase detailing the direction they want the network to take. Stage one of their roadmap, titled ‘Crouch,’ states how BIG aims to have 15,000 telegram members, live social media channels, and a live presale website.

Stages two and three of their roadmap are developed elements expanded from stage one. However, stage four, nicknamed ‘catwalk,’ details their goal of donating $1 million to sea ocean charities, evolving NFTs, adding more swaps, and bridging more chains. Furthermore, BIG plans to launch the trading protocol Uniswap (UNI) – which would undoubtedly contribute to the growth of the meme coin.

One of the most prominent cryptocurrencies is Polkadot (DOT) – which is known for being a multi-chain protocol that connects and secures a network of specialized blockchains known as parachains. This feature assists the cross-chain transfer of asset types and any data outside of just coins, allowing the currency to be compatible with other blockchain networks. The multi-chain compatible feature permits Polkadot to have unmatched economic expandability by enabling a frequent set of validators to secure numerous blockchains.

Additionally, DOT has a high energy efficiency level since it uses its proof-of-stake (PoS) mechanism. Since its emergence to the market in May 2020, DOT has elevated blockchain technology through its multi-chain compatibility that is highly flexible – permitting it to be functional among participants. Polkadot currently has a solid market ranking of eleventh on CoinMarketCap, conveying its eminence in the crypto market.



Uniswap (UNI) is a prominent decentralized trading protocol with a reputation for facilitating the automated trading of decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens. It aims to keep token trading automatic while having an open platform for token holders. Additionally, UNI focuses on developing blockchain technology through its efficiency of trading in comparison to traditional exchanges.

Additionally, the Uniswap protocol describes itself to be publicly governed and owned by UNI token holders. It distinguishes itself from other currencies by attempting to solve liquidity issues that platforms such as EtherDelta have experienced. The blockchain network’s creator is an Ethereum developer named Hayden Adams, launching in 2018. Uniswap has maintained its dominance in the crypto space for several years, and with a current market ranking of 20, it does not look like it is slowing down anytime soon.

Big Eyes (BIG) already shows excellent potential by diverting from the traditional themes of meme coins while promising to give back its earnings to an important charitable cause. Thus, BIG can reach the heights of both Uniswap (UNI) and Polkadot (DOT), especially if its innovation and creativity continue.

