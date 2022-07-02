iPhone 14 demand will be reportedly much higher than iPhone 13 – BGR India

Mobiles
iPhone 14 demand will be reportedly much higher than iPhone 13
Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max in September this year and now a new report has claimed that the demand for the upcoming iPhone 14 series in China is likely to surpass demand for the iPhone 13 models. Also Read – Apple's iPhone 13 available for as low as Rs 52,900 but with conditions
In a new Twitter thread, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that a new survey “indicates that some Chinese distributors will have to pay the highest prepaid deposit ever for iPhone 14 to ensure a sufficient supply. Also Read – Samsung will supply over 80 million OLED panels for iPhone 14 series
“The iPhone 14 shipment forecast of component suppliers and EMS is about 100 million and 90 million units in 2H22, respectively,” Kuo wrote. “The solid demand for iPhone 14 in the Chinese market may reduce market concerns about the risk of the iPhone 14 order cut after the launch.” Also Read – Apple iPhone 14 series might come with the biggest selfie camera update with autofocus
(1/4)
The demand for iPhone 14 in the Chinese market may be stronger than that of the iPhone 13 from the viewpoints of distributors/retailers/scalpers.
— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 30, 2022
The rising component costs and Apple’s determination to differentiate Pro and non-Pro iPhones, will see the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max increase to $1099 and $1199 respectively. Apple is also expected to replace the iPhone 13 mini with a Max version could lead to a price hike of about $300.
Rumors have suggested the 2022 iPhone 14 series will come with several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and better camera module to fit the new internals.
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro model will come with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the iPhone 13 model devices are available with a storage option of 128GB. However, the analysts believes that the base storage capacity of the iPhone 14 series devices will be 64GB.
Telecom
How To
How To
Mobiles
Does Elon Musk even want to buy Twitter?
Vivo X80 Pro: Can you overlook iPhone 13 or Galaxy S22 Plus which costs almost similar?
Elon Musk is betting big on Twitter, but why?
Google Stadia dead? For you it is
Judge, jury, executioner: Facebook is trying to be everything, but why?
Vivo TWS Neo Review
Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review
Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions
OnePlus Nord First Impressions
Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review
iPhone 14 demand will be reportedly much higher than iPhone 13
Samsung offer on Smart TVs: Pay 70% now and rest a year later, here's how
Samsung Galaxy A Fold series: Everything you need to know
Battlegrounds Mobile India crosses 100 million registered users on Android, iOS
Infinix Note 12 5G series to launch in India soon, spotted on Flipkart with 108MP camera
Top 5 upcoming Smartphones in July
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs Poco F4 5G: Specifications & features compared
Explained: Processor and how is it different from an SoC?
Electricity Bill Scam: How innocent people are being tricked into paying fraud bills
Xiaomi 12S Ultra has a 1-inch type sensor, but how will it impact you?
Features
Hands On
Hands On
Features
new arrivals in india
12,490
Price Not Available
Price Not Available
Price Not Available
54,999
Price Not Available
12,999
11,999
Price Not Available
36,999
Participate & Win Rs.5000 Freecharge Voucher!
BGR.in (Broad Guidance & Ratings) is a leading online destination for all things technology including news related to smartphones, smart TVs, smartwatches, TWS earbuds, latest games and apps, and the general consumer electronics markets. It is among India’s top sources of breaking mobile news, and a technology category leader among early adopters, savvy technophiles, and casual readers alike.
Copyright 2022 India Dot Com Private Limited