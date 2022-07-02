Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Defense World

Ads

2022-07-02

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $120,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after acquiring an additional 340,733 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239,712 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

GOOG stock opened at $2,370.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,298.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,593.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

