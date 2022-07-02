Home Latest News Tesla announces plan to build massive supercharger station in Oregon – Fox...

Tesla announces plan to build massive supercharger station in Oregon – Fox 12 Oregon

By
Julia Martin
-
Ads

SUTHERLIN Ore. (KPTV) – Tesla has announced plans to build one of the largest supercharger stations in the country in southwestern Oregon.
The 51-stall supercharger station would be in Sutherlin next to Interstate 5 at 116 Clover Leap Loop.
Once finished it would be the largest supercharger station in Oregon by far and the largest supercharger station anywhere outside of California.
The website Drive Tesla Canada originally reported the story and pointed out that Tesla’s largest supercharger station is currently in California just off I-5 between San Francisco and Los Angeles.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

source

Ads
Previous articleBitcoin bounces back after falling to new 2022 lows over the weekend – CNBC
Julia Martin
She has been writing columns on consumer gadgets for over 2 years now. Her areas of interest include smartphones, tablets, mobile operating systems and apps. She holds an M.C.S. degree from Texas A&M University.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR