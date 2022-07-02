Why Tesla Stock Dropped, Then Popped on Monday – The Motley Fool

Ads

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Shares of electric-car leader Tesla (TSLA 1.24%) dropped more than 2% in early trading Monday, dragged down by a series of apparently bad news headlines. That’s the bad news.

The good news is that Tesla stock has already recovered its gains and is heading back higher as of 10:30 a.m. ET — on investors’ conclusion that the news isn’t really as bad as it first appeared.

Image source: Getty Images.

Let’s take these headlines one at a time.

Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, first Barron’s reported over the weekend on investor concerns that Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion could leave Musk loaded with debt and at risk of having to sell more Tesla shares — with a deleterious effect upon Tesla’s stock price. Barron’s, however, believes Musk has the situation well in hand and, indeed, just last week Musk confirmed that he has “no further TSLA sales planned” after raising all the cash he needed through Thursday.

That crisis averted, Tesla proceeded to spook investors further this morning when it filed an amended 10-K/A form with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) advising that its “proxy statement for the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders” will be delayed a bit. But if all Tesla is doing is getting its financial ducks in a row preparatory to implementing a stock split — as it hinted it’s contemplating back in March — then a slight delay in the proxy statement might not be bad news at all.

Last but not least, this morning we learned that lockdowns to combat the spread of the coronavirus in China have limited deliveries of electric cars by local automakers Nio, Li Auto, and XPeng to just 18,000 units — their worst showing in the past year. If Tesla finds its own production and deliveries crimped by these same factors, as could happen, then investors may be right to worry about Tesla missing its sales targets this quarter as well.

But here’s the thing: Tesla just finished crushing on sales and earnings in its first-quarter earnings report, despite suffering three weeks of factory shutdowns because of the coronavirus in China. But with two other new Gigafactories (in Texas and in Germany) to pick up the slack, Tesla still expects to grow production 60% this year.

What’s more, even in Shanghai, Musk says his Gigafactory production is “coming back with a vengeance.” Over the weekend, Shanghai cautiously reported that it seems to have contained COVID-19 spread to within only the areas it has quarantined, with no new cases reported outside those areas for the first time since the outbreak began. And this opens up the possibility that Shanghai could add to Tesla’s production this year, not subtract from it.

Once again, it appears that Tesla has dodged a bullet. Three of them, in fact.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/02/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Calculated by Time-Weighted Return since 2002. Volatility profiles based on trailing-three-year calculations of the standard deviation of service investment returns.

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool’s premium services.

Making the world smarter, happier, and richer.

Market data powered by Xignite.

Ads

source