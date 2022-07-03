Louise Thompson breaks her silence after hospital dash to reveal she’s in therapy… – The Scottish Sun

Ads

MADE In Chelsea star Louise Thompson has broken her silence after she was rushed to hospital to reveal she's in therapy.

The E4 reality favourite took to her Instagram to update her fans on her health after she opened up about her terrifying health battle.

Louise, 32, was rushed to hospital again earlier this week after she nearly died during a complicated child birth last year.

Her fiance Ryan Libbey took to social media to reveal his "devastation" that she was requiring treatment again after Leo's birth.

Today, the star broke her silence about the horror hospital dash on Instagram as she revealed she was having "therapy".

Cuddling up to her sweet puppy on her Instagram stories, she wrote to her fans: "Than you so much for your well-wishes.

"So many kind messages. I saw a very reassuring doctor last night and I'm going to start biologics very soon.

"Started this morning with a therapy session over in Fitzrovia which was good. Hopefully I'm finally ready to do some good old fashioned talking therapy."

Louise's hospital dash came days after she posted a snap of herself looking sad, telling her followers: "I just want someone to fix me."

The star had a traumatic birth with her first child, baby boy Leo, which saw her teeth and gums turn black.

After her latest post, Louise added to her fans: "When I spoke to my psychiatrist she told me to make sure that any physical health doctors I see take my concerns seriously.

"I don't want to just be labelled as 'mentally unwell' – I feel that I'm often overlooked.

"I just got some recent blood test results back that I had to pay for privately and my iron and haemoglobin levels are low which is incredibly triggering.

"To be honest quite a few of them are either too high or too low which I find incredibly triggering too."

She confessed she was feeling "mentally unwell" shortly after Leo's birth in December – and sought help soon after.

Louise later opened up on how she'd been coping with PTSD following her experience with child birth and confessed she cried 20 times in one week.

