Best Buy Presidents' Day sale 2022 — top deals – Laptop Mag

No offers found
Laptop Mag is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us
By published 22 February 22
7 top deals from Best Buy Presidents’ Day sale
Beyond appliances, Best Buy’s after Presidents Day sale (opens in new tab) offers fantastic deals on laptops, tablets, monitors, headphones, video games, and more. Best Buy’s after Presidents’ Day sale still has plenty of deals to browse.
Best Buy continues to take up to $400 off select Intel laptops (opens in new tab). For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo Yoga 9i for $1,349 (opens in new tab). Typically, it retails for $1,749 which is $400 in savings. It’s the lowest price we’ve seen for this Editor’s Choice 2-in-1 laptop.
It’s one of the best post-Presidents’ Day laptop deals you can still get.
Lenovo Yoga 9i: was $1,749 now $1,349 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Now $400 off, the Editor’s Choice Lenovo Yoga 9i (opens in new tab) 2-in-1 is at its best price yet. This configuration includes a 14-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) Intel 3.0-GHz Core i7-1185G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a 512GB SSD.
Lenovo’s Yoga 9i’s unique rotating soundbar with Dolby Atmos speakers is immersive. Experience 360-degree sound whether you’re in laptop, tent or tablet mode.
The laptop in this deal has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, Intel’s 3.0-GHz Core i7-1185G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe graphics. For safekeeping all your important files, there’s a speedy 512GB SSD onboard.
In our Lenovo Yoga 9i review, we praised its fast performance and colorful 14-inch 1080p display. Its endurance was also impressive, lasting 11 hours and 15 minutes on our Laptop Mag battery test. We gave the Lenovo Yoga 9i a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our esteemed Editor’s Choice award.
If you’re looking for an all-around machine that packs a punch, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is a fantastic value — especially at this price.
And that’s just one of the solid bargains Best Buy has going on today. Here are more of our favorite deals from Best Buy’s after Presidents’ Day sale.
Best Buy Laptop Deals: up to $400 off @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Best Buy continues to slash up to $400 off select Intel-powered laptops. Save on various configuration laptops and 2-in-1 notebooks from Dell, HP, and Lenovo.
Microsoft Surface Pro X: was $899 now $699 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
For a limited time, save $200 on the Microsoft Surface Pro X. It packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touchscreen LCD, ARM-based Microsoft SQ1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. With both Wi-Fi and LTE support, the Surface Pro X ensures that you’re always connected.
Lenovo Chromebook Duet: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Now $50 off, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is one of the more affordable 2-in-1s to buy. The Chromebook Duet flaunts a sleek, portable design with detachable keyboard. good performance and 13-hour battery life. As for specs, it has a 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) touch screen, a MediaTek Helio P60T 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM (opens in new tab) and 128GB of storage. Like all Chromebooks, it comes with an extra 15GB of Google Drive storage and Google Perks (opens in new tab).
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $169 now $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Best Buy is slashing $70 off the Samsung Galaxy Buds. These truly wireless earbuds pack balance, spacious audio and extra-long battery life into a bean-shaped ergonomic design. The Galaxy Buds Live work with Android and iOS devices as well as Windows laptops (opens in new tab) via Windows 10 PC’s Swift Pair.
After Presidents’ Day Game Deals: up to $30 off @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Best Buy slashing up to $30 off select video games for a limited. Save on popular titles for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch.
After Presidents’ Day TV Deals: from $119 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Best Buy’s after Presidents’ Day sale offers a range of smart TVs starting at $119. Save up to $500 on today’s top TV brands like Insignia, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio, and more. And what’s more, select TVs come with a free Echo Dot smart speaker.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she’s not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Laptop Mag. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Laptop Mag is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site (opens in new tab).
© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.
Best Buy Presidents' Day sale 2022 — top deals – Laptop Mag
No offers found