Warren Buffett-Backed Nubank Now Offers Crypto Trading to 54 Million Customers – Featured Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

Ads

by Kevin Helms

Warren Buffett-backed Nubank, one of the world’s largest digital banking platforms, is now offering cryptocurrency trading to all of its 54 million customers. Nubank also holds bitcoin on its balance sheet.

Nubank, one of the world’s largest digital banking platforms, now offers cryptocurrency trading to all clients, according to its blog post, updated Monday. The bank serves around 54 million customers across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia.

“Nubank Cripto is the solution to buy and sell cryptocurrencies directly through the Nu app,” the bank wrote, adding:

The option to buy cryptocurrencies through Nubank is now available to all our customers. Update your app.

“To help you enter this universe more safely, we decided to offer, first, the largest cryptocurrencies on the market: bitcoin and ether,” the bank added.

Nubank further clarified:

For this launch, Nubank has a partnership with Paxos, an exchange specializing in cryptocurrencies.

The crypto trading option was announced in May. It was launched first in Brazil.

Nubank also announced in May that Nu Holdings, its parent company, has allocated “~1% of its balance sheet cash to bitcoin.”

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is a current shareholder of Nu Holdings. According to its 13F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Berkshire’s holdings as of Dec. 31, 2021, included Nu Holdings shares worth more than $1 billion. Berkshire Hathaway also invested $500 million in Nu Holdings in June last year, months before the company went public.

Buffett, however, recently said that he will not invest in cryptocurrencies because they do not produce anything. Meanwhile, Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger believes that crypto is “stupid and evil.”

What do you think about Warren Buffett-backed Nubank offering crypto to all customers? Let us know in the comments section below.

A student of Austrian Economics, Kevin found Bitcoin in 2011 and has been an evangelist ever since. His interests lie in Bitcoin security, open-source systems, network effects and the intersection between economics and cryptography.



Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

Draft Law Regulating Aspects of Crypto Taxation Submitted to Russian Parliament

A bill updating Russia’s tax law to incorporate provisions pertaining to cryptocurrencies has been filed with the State Duma, the lower house of parliament. The legislation is tailored to regulate the taxation of sales and profits in the country’s market … read more.

Tony Hawk’s Latest NFTs to Come With Signed Physical Skateboards

Last December, the renowned professional skateboarder Tony Hawk released his “Last Trick” non-fungible token (NFT) collection via the NFT marketplace Autograph. Next week, Hawk will be auctioning the skateboards he used during his last tricks, and each of the NFTs … read more.

Check all the news here

source