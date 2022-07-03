Maguire prepares for pre-season training – Man Utd

Ads

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been putting in the work on the training pitch while on holiday in Italy, prior to starting his pre-season campaign with the squad.

The Reds captain is currently on an extended break along with several of his team-mates, after representing England in June’s UEFA Nations League fixtures.

Since those matches last month, Harry has had the opportunity to rest and recharge ahead of the 2022/23 season. As you may have seen on his social media, congratulations are also in order after he got married to long-term partner Fern.

Although he is seemingly on his honeymoon in Italy, Maguire is already back to work by putting in the hard yards on a local pitch. He also took the chance to coach some local children in the sunshine, as he shared on social media…



Great the meet these local lads and take them for a session 🙂🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/LnsZvop84y

25.06.22

A day I’ll never forget ❤️ pic.twitter.com/f936ciUctb

The centre-back is expected to return to Carrington in early July as the squad prepares for Tour 2022.

Ten Hag has this week been working with a group that comprises of established senior players and youth products from the Academy, who are all gaining great experience.

Everybody is determined to impress our new manager, as he ponders the squad that he will take to Thailand and Australia next Friday.

During his time away on international duty, Maguire admitted he is looking forward to playing under Ten Hag: “I’m sure on the first day of pre-season, everybody will be buzzing around, doing their best to impress and coming back in shape. We have a big season ahead.

“We know we are going to improve because last season was nowhere near good enough. The new manager will bring positive energy and the lads will go with that.”

Harry has spoken about United's new manager while on international duty with England.

‘PRE PRE-SEASON’ WORK

Harry is not the only senior Red to have posted about some early work prior to joining up with the rest of their team-mates this summer.

Early this week, Bruno Fernandes took to his accounts to share his “pre pre-season”, that you can see here.

Diogo Dalot, Anthony Elanga and Alex Telles have also given an insight into their preparations away from the camp over the last 24 hours via Instagram Stories.

