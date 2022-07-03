List Of Smartphones Expected To Launch In 2022 – Gizbot

We are almost reaching the end of this year and the major launches of this year are over. We are already coming across reports regarding the upcoming smartphones that might arrive in the coming months. The rumor mills speculate a lot about the high-end devices anticipated to be launched early in 2022.
Having said that, here we have listed the upcoming smartphones that are expected to be launched in 2022. Let’s take a look at the devices we expect to see from Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus, Redmi, Motorola, and more.
iQoo 9
Key Specs
- 6.62-inch bezel-less screen
- 48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 16MP Rear Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset
- 8GB of RAM
- 5,000 mAh battery
iPhone SE 3
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch LCD display as its predecessor
- A15 Bionic SoC with 5G support
- 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
- 12MP Front Camera
- 2,821 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.4-inch with FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-V LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storag
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy A91
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi 11i
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12 based on Android 11, MIUI 12.5 (OTA)
- 108MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,520 mAh (Typical) battery
Redmi 20X
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.5 inches IPS LCD Screen
- Android 11, MIUI 12
- Octa-core CPU
- 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
- 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 8 MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 5,000 mAh Battery
Oppo Reno6 Lite
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.43 inch Screen
- Octa core CPU
- 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 8GB Of RAM
- 5,000 mAh Battery
Realme X9 Pro
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz OLED display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB / 128GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,400 mAh battery
OnePlus Nord N20 5G
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.05 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 898 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 60MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A33
- 6.4 inches Super AMOLED screen
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 6GB of RAM
- 1TB Internal Storage
- 4G VoLTE networks
- 5,000 mAh Battery
