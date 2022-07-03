Bitcoin Price Dips Below $20,000 Yet Again, Majority Altcoins Drag Down Alongside – ABP Live

Ads

By: Shayak Majumder | 30 Jun 2022 05:48 PM (IST)

Bitcoin is the oldest and the most valued cryptocurrency in the world. ( Image Source : Getty )

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued cryptocurrency, dipped below the $20,000 mark on June 30. Earlier this month, BTC dipped below the $18,000 mark, consequently bringing down prices of all major altcoins, including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Solana (SOL). While Bitcoin showed some signs of recovery in the last couple weeks, it has again dipped below the comfortable threshold of $20,000. The global crypto market cap is also currently struggling to rise above the $1 trillion mark.

As per CoinMartketCap data, Bitcoin price stood at $19,257.09 at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour dip of 3.73 percent and a 7-day loss of 6.23 percent. As per Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 15.92 lakhs.

On June 19, Bitcoin dropped below $18,000, marking a massive drop of over 70 percent from its all-time high of $68,000 as seen in November 2021.

The global market cap stood at $863.96 billion at the time of writing, seeing a 24-hour dip of 4.02 percent. To put this into perspective, the global cap saw an all-time high of $3 trillion late last year.

As mentioned, most other popular altcoins also registered worrying dips alongside BTC. As per CoinMarketCap, Ethereum price stood at $1,047.75, seeing a 24-hour loss of 6.88 percent at the time of writing. DOGE, too, saw a 24-hour dip of 2.21 percent, priced at $0.06382. Solana, on the other hand, was priced at $31.63, seeing a 24-hour dip of 9.81 percent.

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

