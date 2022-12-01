2022.12.1 Official Tesla Release Notes – Software Updates – Not a Tesla App

Estimated days until version 2022.24 is released.
You can now add vehicle controls such as defrost, windshield wipers and seat heaters to the bottom bar. Long press any app icon to enter edit mode, then drag the desired control to the bottom bar.
Everything new with the launcher
Tesla Theater now supports Disney+. To launch Tesla Theater, tap the Theater icon in the Application Launcher while your car is in PARK.
Navigation route guidance will now consider your vehicle’s width when planning routes. Additionally, the navigation system will use VICS (Vehicle Information and Communication System) data for traffic-based routing.
Child Lock can now be enabled for a single rear door. Tap Controls > Child Lock, and select Right, Left, or Both.
Estimated charging times are now more accurate by taking into account current battery pack temperature when a vehicle is connected to a Supercharger, or a third-party fast charger.
Dog Mode and Camp Mode can now be enabled from the Tesla app. Note: This functionality requires mobile app version 4.7.0.
Learn more about your car with step-by-step video tutorials. To access, tap the Application Launcher > Theater > Tesla Tutorials when parked.
This is an undocumented change in this release.
The seat heater visualization for the rear display has been updated. The vehicle seats are now displayed in a horizontal orientation, similar to the main display.
If your vehicle is equipped with a third row, you can now adjust the heated seats for the third row from the rear display as well.
Your touchscreen is now available in Turkish. To switch your language setting, tap Controls > Display > Touchscreen Language.
This is an undocumented change in this release.
The web browser in your car has been updated to provide a better experience. The browser is now based off of Chromium 98 instead of Chromium 88, which was released in January 2021. Over the past year there have been various big improvements to Chromium, including a faster version of V8, Chromium’s JavaScript engine.
In addition to being updated to a more recent version of Chromium, there have been several improvements made to make browsing easier and more efficient.
You can now also clear your browser’s history by navigating to Controls > Service and tapping on ‘Clear Browser Data’.
View all browser improvements
This is an undocumented change in this release.
The compass, which can also be used as a button to switch the navigation system between always north or having your vehicle always facing upward, was moved to the top left corner with the v11 update.
With this update, the compass has been moved back to the top right of the screen, where it was originally located.
This is an undocumented change in this release.
When viewing details about a Supercharger, the diaglog box will no longer be obscured by the list of nearby chargers.
This is an undocumented change in this release.
Service Mode has been completely revamped with a new, more intuitive user interface. Information has been reorganized to make it easier to access and more detail is now displayed for any vehicle alerts.
Service Mode is a mode that’s typically reserved for service technicians to view specific information about a vehicle such as battery voltage, battery temperature and vehicle fault codes.
It also allows technicians to access certain options for testing that are not normally available for owners.
The release notes above are official Tesla release notes. The models and regions each feature is limited to is derived from user data.
View the release notes for the upcoming version 2022.20.
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
