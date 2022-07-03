Download link & Changelog: Windows 11 update KB5011563 – WinCentral

Ads

Microsoft has now released Windows 11 optional update KB5011563 (Build 22000.593) to all devices running Windows 11. The update KB5011563 brings a new notifications feature with itself along with other improvements and fixes.

In terms of new features, the Windows 11 update KB5011563 packs a new notification feature that allows up to three high-priority toast notifications simultaneously in the Action Center. This feature is available for all apps that send notifications for calls, reminders, or alarms using Windows notifications. There are many improvements and fixes for Windows 11 issues including fixes for Settings crashes and search not working fine.

Here is what is exclusive to the update KB5011563 in terms of new features, fixes and improvements.

This non-security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include:

If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.

Download link:

You can download and manually install Windows 10 update KB5011563 by clicking here. If you need help in understanding how to install these updates manually on your PC, you can refer to our step by step noob-friendly tutorial.

