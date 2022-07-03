SHIB coin news: Will Shiba Inu rumors join Robinhood soon? – Deseret News

Ads

This Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, photo shows the logo for the Robinhood app on a smartphone in New York.

Patrick Sison, Associated Press

Robinhood saw its shares fall Wednesday below the company’s IPO price right after the platform reported worse-than-expected third-quarter revenues due to a drop in cryptocurrency trading, Fortune reports.

The drop comes as rumors picked up last week about Shiba Inu coin joining Robinhood’s cryptocurrency trading app. As I wrote for Deseret News, the Robinhood app is considered a mainstream cryptocurrency trading app.

If Shiba Inu joins Robinhood, it would be the final piece of the puzzle for the meme-based cryptocurrency, which has already made its way onto Coinbase, which is another popular trading platform, and Public, a retail trading app that rivals Robinhood.

Ads

A spokesperson for Public said adding Shiba Inu coin gave investors a chance to pick more crypto tokens — but it comes with a risk.

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy.

Copyright © 2022 Deseret News Publishing Company. All Rights Reserved

source