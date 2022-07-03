FBI Offers $100K Bounty On ‘Crypto Queen’ Ignatova In Fraud Case, Bitcoin Rises – Outlook India

Ads

The price of Bitcoin rose by 0.30 per cent in the last 24 hours, Ethereum down 0.02 per cent

The government has defended the Agnipath scheme as a way to lower the average age of soldiers and rejuvenate the Army with ‘tech-savvy’ youth. But not everyone is convinced.

More Northeast women are seeking jobs after tuitions for competitive exams went digital, as it is considered safe

Super30 is a coaching concept that tries to light a spark in inquisitive minds, while encouraging successful alumna to give back to society

Some institutes in the Tamil Nadu town of Tiruchirapalli are accused of even using corporal punishment to motivate students

In the coaching hub of Jaipur, thousands of job aspirants prepare and appear for exams, year after year

Updated: 02 Jul 2022 10:24 pm

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of $100,000 for information leading to the capture of “Crypto Queen” Ruja Ignatova.

Ignatova, who was added to the FBI’s list of “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives”, is sought after for allegedly being the mastermind behind a major fraud operation that harmed millions of investors throughout the globe.

Ignatova and her business partner had founded OneCoin, a start-up located in Bulgaria and billed as the “Bitcoin killer”, in 2014.

In another news, India’s first virtual vehicle showroom has been opened by VR-based auto tech company CarzSo. Here, customers can purchase used vehicles in the metaverse.

“They can select from a variety of manufacturers and models that we have carefully chosen,” Indianexpress.com quoted Vaibhav Sharma, founder and CEO of CarzSo, as saying.

Carzso provides search options that enables buyers to quickly locate the ideal vehicle. Users can explore a wide selection of automobiles and narrow down their choices by make, model, price range, body shape, etc. with the assurance that they will only buy the best cars.

Crypto Prices

The price of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market rose by 0.30 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $19,223.24 at 5:00 pm IST.

According to Coinmarketcap.com, its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 42.37 per cent, down by 0.00 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,044.10, down by 0.02 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 0.26 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $217.97. Solana (SOL) was up by 1.21 per cent to $32.66, while Cardano (ADA) was up by 0.68 per cent to $0.4493.

Meme Coins

Ads

Dogecoin was trading at $0.06721 at 5:00 pm IST, up by 4.08 per cent on Coinmarketcap.com. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was up by 1.08 per cent, and it was trading at $0.00001012. Samoyedcoin was up by 5.27 per cent, and it was trading at $0.007208, while Dogelon Mars was down by 3.51 per cent, and it was trading at $0.0000003085.

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $865.77 billion, a increase of 0.32 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $56.07 billion, an decrease of 23.82 per cent.

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

© 2022 Outlook Digital

source