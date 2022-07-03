Need a laptop? This refurbished MacBook Air is only $308. – Mashable

Ads

TL;DR: As of May 1, you can get a refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3” Core i5, 1.8GHz 4GB RAM 128GB(opens in a new tab) for just $307.99. A new one would cost $1,499, so you’re getting a discount of 79%.

Before you go applying for another credit card to afford the newest MacBook Pro, consider what you need a new laptop for in the first place.

Do you just want something that can handle your everyday tasks or do you need a workhorse that can power up a lot of memory-draining apps? Do you need something lightweight and portable that can handle your remote work routine or do you want something that mostly lives on your desk at home? If a simple, everyday, lightweight laptop is what you’re after, don’t break the bank on the latest and greatest device. A refurbished MacBook should do the trick while saving you hundreds of dollars.

Check out this refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air(opens in a new tab), which is on sale for only $307.99 and could even make a great Mother’s Day gift(opens in a new tab) if your mom is in need of a “new” computer. While it’s a decade old — hailing from 2012 — it’s been refurbished to work like new. And it still packs quite the punch with a Intel Core i5 1.8GHz processor, 128GB of SSD storage, and 4GB of onboard 1600 MHz LPDDR3 SDRAM. It’s also got plenty of connectivity options, including WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, analog audio out, a Thunderbolt port, two USB 3.0 ports, and an SD card slot.

It’s not going to be a desktop replacement like a MacBook Pro, but it is a super portable laptop that can handle answering emails, scrolling social media, and maybe even some Netflix binge-watching on the go. At under three pounds, you can easily slip it in your backpack or crossbody and work — and play — from anywhere.

Considering the 2012 MacBook Air with 128GB storage was originally priced at $1,199, you’ll be getting one helluva deal on this refurbished model. It’s technically obsolete, so it’s no longer eligible for hardware repairs. But there is at least a 30-day parts and labor warranty. Save $891 and grab this remote work companion or gift for mom for only $307.99(opens in a new tab). That’s about 74% in savings.

