It’s not just Nokia, another iconic Android smartphone giant is making a comeback – Express

Apple, Samsung and Google rule the roost when it comes to modern-day smartphones, but there are a number of veteran phone makers that hold a special place in many people’s hearts. Firms such as Nokia and Motorola were once the go-to choices for people looking for the best new phones on the market, but now these former titans are best known for their budget handsets. And now another iconic phone maker – HTC – is looking to make a comeback and take charge of a specific corner of the market.

This week HTC has revealed its latest handset, the HTC 22 Desire Pro, which was teased back at MWC 2022 earlier this year.

Coming in with a price tag of £399, the new HTC phone will be competing with handsets such as the Google Pixel 6a and Samsung Galaxy A53.

As you’d expect from a mid-range phone the new HTC will be able to connect to the 5G network thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chip.

It will also come fitted with a generous 8GB of RAM as well as 128GB of internal storage, and will be able to last you a day’s worth of use on a single charge thanks to its hefty 4,520mAh battery.

The generous power pack on the HTC Desire 22 Pro will also be capable of wireless charging, will have fast charging support and reverse charging capabilities.

In terms of other specs, the new HTC – which is the first company’s first phone since 2021 – comes with Android 12 pre-loaded and is fitted with a 6.6inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone also benefits from IP67 certification which protects it against water and dust damage while a fingerprint scanner on the side will help keep your device secure.

One feature that will help the HTC Desire 22 Pro stand out from its contemporaries is the handset has been built to work in tandem with the HTC VIVE Flow virtual reality (VR) glasses.

You will be able to stream movies and boxsets from your HTC phone to the VIVE Flow glasses (priced at £499), giving you a cinema style experience when you’re just sitting at home or in bed.

Speaking about the new phone, HTC’s global head of product Shen Ye said: “HTC Desire 22 pro delivers a fantastic package of features from a stunning screen to a powerful set of cameras, making it versatile for any use. HTC Desire 22 pro also opens new immersive experiences as the perfect partner for VIVE Flow – whether it’s meeting colleagues in VR, or enjoying your own private cinema anywhere you are. So, whether you want an everyday powerhouse or to explore new worlds, HTC Desire 22 pro is ready to go with your Flow.”



If you’re interested in picking up the new HTC phone pre-orders are available now ahead of its August 1 release date.

A range of pre-order incentives are also available which give discounts on the VIVE Flow glasses, HTC True Wireless Earbuds and HTC Desire 22 Pro case.

In the early days of smartphones HTC were one of the most recognisable brands around, with handsets such as the HTC One among the popular choices for Android fans looking to get a smartphone at a reasonable price.

Despite early successes, increased competition and a series of annual losses led to HTC to diversify its products beyond phones, such as the VIVE range of VR headsets for PCs.

In 2018 a large chunk of HTC’s smartphone division was acquired by Google, with ex-HTC staff going on to work on Google’s first-party handsets from the Pixel 3a onwards.

