iPhone 14 Pro – 9to5Mac

Bill Taylor
June 29
José Adorno
– Jun. 29th 2022 6:29 am PT


Five years ago, Apple introduced the iPhone X. With a new design, powerful chip, new gestures, and a new unlock method, the Face ID, the Cupertino company paid a well-deserved tribute to the original iPhone, at the time, released ten years ago. Who would’ve thought that this innovative iPhone would be the oldest model to support iOS 16? For this 15-year anniversary, what does Apple have planned for its users?
